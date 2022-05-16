World Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Robotic Lawn Movers Forecast to Experience Highest Growth Rate at a CAGR of 12.15% During 2022-2027

May 16, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report considers a detailed scenario of the present lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
GLOBAL LAWN MOWERS MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Ride-on lawn mowers hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 12.15% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for convenience and technology driven products in the market.
- The increasing demand for golf courses due to the growing participation in the sport and the rising demand for home ownership and home improvement is boosting the lawn mowers market worldwide.
- In terms of fuel type, gasoline-powered lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% (by value) during the forecast period.
- Residential users are the major revenue contributors towards the lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
- Integrating Lawn Mowers with Technology
- Growing Landscaping Industry
- Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
- Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
Segmentation by Product
- Ride-On
- Standard Ride-On
- Zero-Turn
- Lawn Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Walk-Behind
- Self-Propelled
- Push Mower
- Hover Mower
- Reel/Cylinder
- Robotic
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Electric Cordless
- Electric Corded
- Manual-Powered
- Propane-Powered
Segmentation by End-User
- Residential
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
- Manual Drive
Segmentation by Start Type
- Key Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
- No Start
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The Global Lawn Mowers Market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.41% by value and at a CAGR of 5.65% by volume during the forecast period. North America & Europe are the key revenue generating regions in the market.
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Austria
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The market consists of various vendors including Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, STIGA, ARIENS CO., and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. To gain more market share, landscape and lawn care service providers are developing technology that integrates route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment.
Key Vendors
- Ariens Company (AriensCo)
- Deere & Co.
- Honda Motor Company
- Husqvarna Group
- KUBOTA Corporation
- Robert Bosch
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- AGCO
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- AL-KO Gardentech
- Altoz
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- COBRA GARDEN
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak Group
- Zicom
- Future GenRobots
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- Grey Technology
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
- iRobot
- LG Electronics
- LINEATIELLE
- Makita
- Mamibot
- Masport
- McLane Reel Mowers
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Milagrow HumanTech
- Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
- Positecgroup
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- The SUMEC Group Corp
- Swisher Inc.
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron Incorporated
- The Grasshopper Company
- The Kobi Company
- Volta
- WIPER SRL
- Wright Manufacturing
- YAMABIKO
- Yangzhou Weibang Garden
- Zipper Maschinen GmbH
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x48ehg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article