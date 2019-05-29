World Leader in Virtual College Counseling, myKlovr, and Ground Breaking Social Media Training Provider, Social Assurity, Sign Strategic Alliance to Bolster College Admissions Success

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With big data algorithms and predictive analytics now driving college admission and merit aid decisions, myKlovr announced today that they have partnered with Social Assurity to incorporate social media training into the myKlovr college counseling platform. Acknowledging that 75% of colleges routinely monitor an applicant's social media presence, online social media training will now be available to myKlovr users as an additional membership benefit.

Social Assurity provides students with online social media training, teaching students how to utilize popular social media platforms to curate a digital self-portrait that showcases their interests and achievements, all while building a lifelong network.

MyKlovr's CEO and Founder, Gustavo Dolfino said: "Social media is a valuable mechanism to convey information about an applicant. College admission offices, scholarship committees, alumni interviewers, and financial aid offices routinely evaluate a student's social media interactions and online presence as a way to make better decisions about qualified applicants. MyKlovr is committed to positioning students for college success and social media plays a critical role in college admissions."

Social Assurity's founder, Alan Katzman added: "We are thrilled to be working with the myKlovr network of parents, students, and companies, and look forward to showing students how to use social media to distinguish themselves and to leverage enrollment management algorithms for the college admissions process."

The strategic alliance between both leaders was put together over many months; it is a logical progression of a shifting paradigm in the college admissions world, where a one stop shop solution was badly needed. By agreeing to cooperate and leverage each other's platforms for the benefit of students and parents, myKlovr and Social Assurity have filled the void which had never been successfully addressed before.

About myKlovr

MyKlovr is a media division of Student Global, LLC, established in New York in 2016. MyKlovr is the first-of-its-kind virtual college counseling platform that utilizes predictive data analytics and artificial intelligence to increase every high school student's chances of college admission. For more information, please visit https://myklovr.com.

About Social Assurity

Social Assurity is the leading online social media training provider for students, parents, and schools. Social Assurity empowers high school and college students to harness and leverage the power of social media to create informative and persuasive social media profiles that reflect their interests, unique qualities, and character traits. For more information, please visit https://socialassurity.com.

