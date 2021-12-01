World Leaders Collaborate on Movement of Joy

MENASHA, Wis., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Council of JOY hosts The Global Joy Symposium. Scientists, Executives, Coaches, Educators, and Professionals who support the global expansion of betterment in the world gather virtually December 2021.



These last few years have brought many in the world to the edge of despair. The Global Joy Symposium provides a conscious passage through tragedy and shows the audience that even in the face of difficult times, and not just during the holidays, but all year long.



The World Council of JOY explains that when we give attention and intention to joy, it can be the simplest, most cost-effective avenue for nurturing our mental health and well-being at home and in the workplace. This practice has shown to reduce anxiety, increase productivity, and provide a lifestyle of sustained joy.



The virtual Symposium is 5 days, from 1 PM – 5 PM EST on December 6-10, 2021. Each day offers guests a simple formula to follow. This is demonstrated through facts and relevant stories. Admission to the entire week-long event is $47 for general admission and $125 for the VIP Access Pass.



The event will feature the much-talked-about Chair of Joy™. This experience gives participants a valuable tool that is transformational in nature as it disrupts chaos, worry, stress and fear.

Since early 2020, Sheryl Lynn, Founder of JOYELY, and The Chair of Joy™ have been making their way around the United States speaking to CEOs, Executives, Leaders, and 1000+ influencers- visiting over 38 cities, to date. The result has produced a rumble of a worldwide movement for all sectors of society, from financial industries to front line workers to childcare.



Jeffrey Hayzlett, CEO, and Chairman of C-Suite Network attest to the impact of this work in this video ,

"If we took the opportunity to have your team experience the Chair of Joy – twice a day, and if it only increased productivity or mood by 1%, it would be off the charts in terms of service in which you serve people and each other. It's all about making a difference."

"I am honored to be a part of this groundbreaking symposium that is transforming humanity and creating a worldwide movement through joy. Creating joy has tangible and intangible benefits – like health, wealth, inspiration, motivation, connection with others, personal freedom and more," said Linda Fisk, CEO of LeadHERship Global and a World Council of Joy Member.



About the World Council of Joy

The World Council came together to formulate a way to empower humanity. They are showing people how to find the courage to trust each other and raise consciousness above their current experience.



The World Council of Joy is operated by JOYELY, LLC. JOYELY believes that everyone would benefit from implementing a Chair of Joy practice into their daily lives.



www.joyely.com



Visit: https://joyely.com/global-joy-symposium/

