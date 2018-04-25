World Leaders heading to California for Milken Institute Global Conference: April 29-May 2

Confirmed attendees include current and former senior U.S. government officials who will join international policymakers for candid conversations about trade, technology, national security and the opioid crisis, among other issues. At the same time, CEOs, philanthropists, investors, innovators, and medical researchers will tackle topics ranging from artificial intelligence to blockchain, financial regulations, global markets and breakthroughs in health.

During the four-day conference, the Milken Institute will welcome attendees from more than 60 countries across six continents, making it the most broadly attended gathering in its history.

"A global transformation is underway, disrupting traditional social and economic norms around the world, heralding an era of rapid change and challenge," explains Richard Ditizio, Milken Institute president & COO. "Through the Milken Institute Global Conference, we harness the wisdom and creativity of the world's greatest thinkers to effectively embrace this sea-change and solve the most complex problems."

With sessions featuring leaders from multinational corporations, global financial firms, technology companies, government and other experts, the Milken Institute is continuing its focus on the business imperative to embrace equality and diversity in all forms.

"Leaders must understand how shifting culture and demography affect the challenges ahead," said Ditizio. "We can be a catalyst toward expanding prosperity and improving health outcomes by connecting those with social, human and financial capital to those who desperately need it."

For a complete agenda and list of speakers, visit www.globalconference.org

"From the main stage presentations to informal, personal conversations throughout the conference, we are pleased to bring powerful voices from diverse perspectives together for thoughtful dialogue to help chart a better future for all," said Michael Klowden, Milken Institute CEO. "It is going to be a remarkable gathering that will help advance our commitment to building meaningful lives."

The Milken Institute Global Conference may be monitored through social media with the hashtag #MIGlobal. A number of special guests will participate in interviews on Facebook Live and LinkedIn.

In addition, the Milken Institute is publishing a collection of thought-provoking essays to amplify the conversations taking place at the Global Conference. The Power of Ideas features contributions from corporate executives like Pepsico's Indra Nooyi to environmental activists like Matt Damon and Gary White with topics ranging from achieving gender equality to tackling the opioid crisis, funding the war on poverty and the evolution of ethical artificial intelligence. Power of Ideas and other conference details are available online at www.milkeninstitute.org

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank determined to increase global prosperity by advancing collaborative solutions that widen access to capital, create jobs, and improve health. We do this through independent, data-driven research, action-oriented meetings, and meaningful policy initiatives. For more information, visit milkeninstitute.org

Contact

Geoffrey Baum

Director, Media Relations

(310) 570-4689; gbaum@milkeninstitute.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-leaders-heading-to-california-for-milken-institute-global-conference-april-29-may-2-300636181.html

SOURCE Milken Institute

Related Links

http://www.milkeninstitute.org

