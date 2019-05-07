World Leading AI Chatbot Provider Bespoke Announces U.S. Launch

TOKYO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke, a leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving travel and tourism industries throughout Japan, today announce the company's U.S. launch, providing advanced AI-powered chatbot solutions to U.S. restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, airports, municipalities and more. Bespoke's unique natural language processing technology provides superior accuracy and performance, resulting in increased customer usage and satisfaction. In addition, Bespoke is announcing their first U.S. product availability: ChatConnect, an easy-to-implement offering enabling businesses to run customizable, chat-based surveys or promotions as their branded company WiFi sign-on landing page.

For more information, please visit: https://www.be-spoke.io/chatconnect

"A company's WiFi sign-on page provides a perfect, yet untapped, opportunity to engage with important customers who are at a given location, allowing business owners to capture real insight, improve customer loyalty and more," said Akemi Tsunagawa, founder and CEO of Bespoke. "We created ChatConnect to allow businesses to quickly engage with and learn from their customers with our friendly, familiar and compelling chat experience that customers actually want to use."

To get started, businesses simply sign up, enter the information to display to customers, and update their existing WiFi redirect URL. After a straightforward 15-minute onboarding, a business is ready to begin benefiting from chat-based surveys and promotions – all administered to customers through an engaging and familiar chat interface.

ABOUT BESPOKE INC.

Based in Tokyo, Bespoke Inc. is a world-leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving travel and tourism industries. With a focus on providing accessibility and uncovering local resources for users from over 100 countries, one of the company's most popular products is the Bebot AI travel concierge. Bespoke custom AI chatbot customers include Holiday Inn, Sofitel Hotels & Resorts and Narita International Airport. As of Q1 2019, over forty-thousand travelers interact with Bespoke Chatbot technology daily.

