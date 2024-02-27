World-Leading EdTech Learnlight Expands its Presence in the Americas

Learnlight

27 Feb, 2024

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful 2023, leading EdTech provider Learnlight is announcing its efforts to double down in North, Central and South America, appointing Dean Cooper as Head of Sales for the Americas and expanding its team on the ground to better serve the region.

Learnlight's goal is to continue growing its extensive client base of more than 100 world-leading brands in LATAM, while bolstering efforts in the US.

Dean Cooper, Head of Sales for the Americas
Dean Cooper, Head of Sales for the Americas

Anthony Tattersall, Chief Revenue Officer at Learnlight comments: "We are thrilled to have Dean join us on this exciting growth journey. After some very successful client wins, we realize the value of increasing our presence in this important region to us. Dean is the perfect person to lead this growth."

Learnlight's products span three core pillars of communication – language, intercultural and interpersonal skills. The company believes these are integral to achieve workplace communicative mastery, reducing misunderstandings in an increasingly global and hybrid business environment.

Dean has worked in the EdTech industry for nearly three decades, serving leading education companies such as Pearson, Skillsoft and Learnship. Throughout this time, he has successfully led double-digit growth across the US, Latin America, and Asia Pacific markets.

Dean Cooper, Head of Sales for the Americas, comments: "I am honored to spearhead Learnlight's growth in the Americas. Learnlight has the most extensive range of product offerings in the market. Thanks to its learning methodology, it has created a model whereby trainers and technology uniquely enhance the learning experience to guarantee the best learner outcomes and business results."

Learnlight has been operating in the communication skills training space for over 16 years. It serves over 1,500 organizations, with more than 150,000 active learners.

The company also works with over 16 leading Relocation Management Companies, providing language and intercultural skills training to 180+ global businesses. Many of these have a US presence.

Find out how Learnlight can help your business thrive by booking your demo here today.

About Learnlight

Learnlight provides language, intercultural, and interpersonal skills training to over 1,500 blue chips and international organizations in 180 countries. Using a blend of cutting-edge technology and instructor-led training it delivers digital, self-paced learning as well as blended virtual and face-to-face services to over 150,000 workplace learners. Website: https://www.learnlight.com/  

