World Leading Mental Health Experts Join SilverCloud Health's Expanded Clinical Advisory Board

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverCloud Health, the world's leading digital mental health platform, today announced the addition of five renowned mental health experts to the company's clinical advisory board.

Professors David H. Barlow, Ph.D., Todd Farchione, Ph.D., William H. Polonsky, Ph.D., CDE, C. Barr Taylor, M.D, and Ladislav Timulak, Ph.D. will each play a key role in supporting the evolution of the company's extensive product and research portfolio to cement SilverCloud Health's industry-leading position in the digital mental health space.

"SilverCloud Health is committed to providing evidence-based solutions that are engaging, effective and deliver exceptional clinical outcomes," said Ken Cahill, CEO. "Research and insights are at the heart of what we deliver. As such, we are delighted to welcome the addition of Professors Barlow, Farchione, Polonsky, Taylor and Timulak and look forward to closely collaborating with them to even further extend the impact of our digital therapeutic offerings."

Members of SilverCloud Health's Clinical Advisory Board are:

Professor Barlow is currently a professor of psychology and psychiatry emeritus and founder of the Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders at Boston University. Professor Barlow has published over 600 articles and chapters and over 75 books and clinical manuals, mostly in the areas of anxiety and related emotional disorders, sexual problems, and clinical research methodology.

Professor Farchione is a research professor at Boston University and directs the intensive treatment program for panic disorder and specific phobias. His research focuses on the development and testing of new preventative measures and treatments for anxiety, depression, and related emotional disorders.

Professor Polonsky is President and Founder of the Behavioral Diabetes Institute, the world's first organization wholly dedicated to studying and addressing the unmet psychological needs of people with diabetes. He is also Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Polonsky received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Yale University and has served as Senior Psychologist at the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and Chairman of the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators.

Professor Taylor is a research professor and director of the Center for m²Health at Palo Alto University. He also serves as professor of psychiatry (emeritus) at Stanford University, where he worked for more than 35 years as a researcher, educator, and clinician. His work has focused on developing and evaluating cost-effective, often technology-based approaches to prevention and treatment of mental health disorders and medical risk factors.

Professor Timulak is the director of the doctorate in counselling psychology program at the Trinity College School of Psychology in Dublin where he is involved in the training of counseling psychologists and various psychotherapy training in Ireland and internationally. His main research interest is psychotherapy research with studies focused on various aspects of the delivery of psychological therapies for a range of mental health difficulties, with a particular focus on the treatment of depression and anxiety disorders.

Detailed biographies of our Advisory Board members can be found here.

About SilverCloud Health

SilverCloud Health is the world's leading digital mental health company, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver clinically validated digital health/therapeutic care that improves outcomes, increases access and scale while reducing costs. The company's multi-award-winning digital mental health platform is a result of over 16 years of clinical research with leading academic institutions. Today, SilverCloud is being used by over 200+ organizations globally to meet their populations' mental health needs. Global experts have deeply validated the platform through full randomized control trials and real-world data from over 300,000 SilverCloud end users.

The platform continues to lead the industry with its effectiveness, engagement, and range of clinical programs that encompass the spectrum of mental health needs.

