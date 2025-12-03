World-Leading Microsurgeon Professor J.P. Hong Joins MediThinQ as CMO, Marking Strong Validation for Next-Generation Digital Microsurgery

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediThinQ, a fast-growing innovator in surgical displays and digital 3D microscopy, today announced that world-renowned reconstructive microsurgeon Prof. Joon-pio Hong has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. His decision marks one of the strongest clinical endorsements to date for MediThinQ's next-generation digital microsurgery platform, SHIYA 20.

Prof. Joon-pio Hong, Chief Medical Officer of MediThinQ Prof Hong performing surgery with the SHIYA 20

Prof. Hong is President of the World Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery, Professor at Asan Medical Center in Korea, and Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University in the United States. Widely regarded as a global authority in reconstructive and super-microsurgery, he has published extensively, trained surgeons worldwide, and consistently advocated for technologies that advance surgical precision and outcomes. He brings world-class clinical leadership and global credibility to support MediThinQ's education programs, clinical adoption, and ongoing innovation around SHIYA 20.

SHIYA 20 is among the first fully integrated 3D digital microsurgery platforms, unifying visualization, ergonomics, and data capture into one surgeon-centered system. Over the past year, Prof. Hong's intensive hands-on experience with SHIYA 20 in live surgeries and global training programs has provided meaningful real-world validation for surgeons and hospitals considering next-generation digital visualization technologies.

"MediThinQ is shaping the next era of microsurgery," said Prof. Hong. "With a full range of low- to high-power magnification (up to 20x), true 3D digital data, and real ergonomic freedom, SHIYA 20 gives surgeons the clarity, comfort, and connectivity we have long needed. These elements are essential for safer and more precise microsurgery, not just conveniences. SHIYA 20 brings them together in a single platform, opening the door to a more efficient, data-driven, and future-ready operating room. I'm excited to help accelerate its global impact."

Mr. Seungjoon Im, Founder & CEO of MediThinQ, said: "Prof. Hong's decision to join MediThinQ underscores the clinical trust we have earned from the surgical community. His leadership will help advance SHIYA 20's role in modern microsurgery and guide us as we expand our digital ecosystem to support surgical treatment, education, collaboration, and future AI-driven innovation."

SHIYA 20 is MediThinQ's flagship digital microsurgery platform, integrating a 3D digital microscope, 3D exoscope, SCOPEYE wearable visor, and real-time recording into a unified workflow. Developed over years of close collaboration with surgeons, it enhances clarity, ergonomics, and efficiency in the operating room. Its combination of digital workflow integration and clinical validation has positioned SHIYA 20 as a new standard in modern microsurgery.

With the platform now gaining momentum, MediThinQ is accelerating its commercial expansion. Recent milestones include securing exclusive distribution agreements in the Taiwan region, Singapore, and Malaysia markets. The company also received regulatory approval for 3D SCOPEYE in Mainland China through its partnership with Sinopharm, enabling nationwide hospital access.

MediThinQ is a South Korea–based medical technology company focused on XR and 3D surgical visualization. Through solutions like SHIYA 20 and SCOPEYE, the company enables more precise, ergonomic, and digitally connected surgical environments worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834862/Prof_JP_Hong.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837262/Prof_Hong_performing_surgery_with_SHIYA_20_2.jpg