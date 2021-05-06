World-Leading Mobile Infrastructure Giant Selects Silicom's Acceleration Cards For Next-Gen 5G Mobile Networks

KFAR SAVA, Israel, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading supplier of networking and data infrastructure solutions, today announced that one of the world's largest mobile infrastructure equipment providers has awarded it a design win for a customized version of one of its Smart 5G acceleration cards.

The customer will immediately begin integrating Silicom's current standard card into its Distributed Unit (DU) solution for PoCs (Proof of Concepts) and initial deployments. In parallel, Silicom will develop another version of the card to be used by the customer for mass deployments.

"We are honored that this global mobile equipment provider has chosen to deploy one of Silicom's innovative acceleration cards in its 5G networks for mobile operators," commented Shaike Orbach, Silicom's CEO. "Since this customer supplies mobile infrastructure to major telcos and mobile operators on all of the world's five continents, this win will further extend and increase the presence of our 5G O-RAN solutions in mobile infrastructure deployments globally. We are especially happy to achieve this milestone at a time during which O-RAN is gaining momentum, with about one million Distributed Units (DUs) planned to be deployed throughout the world by 2024."

Mr. Orbach continued, "In addition, the fact that another 5G leader – now, for the first time, a major 5G equipment vendor - has selected a 5G acceleration solution from Silicom is an important affirmation that will help us expand our momentum in the 5G marketplace. Just as the two 5G design wins with operators that we announced recently helped us attract attention, this win is likely to bring us new opportunities, further cementing our leadership of the 5G DU-performance-accelerator niche. We look forward to providing additional operators and equipment providers with the 5G performance edge they seek."

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 170 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

