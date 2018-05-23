World-Leading Oncologists to Meet in Miami for Adaptive MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Symposium

The symposium, titled "Adaptive MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy: Experience & Applications in Routine Clinical Practice," will highlight various topics ranging from technical considerations such as linear accelerator system commissioning and quality assurance, to clinical information, such as clinical trials and protocols. Presenters will also discuss clinical experience and early outcomes data, with particular emphasis on the practice of on-table adaptive radiotherapy.

More than 10 clinicians will present their MR image-guided radiation therapy experience. Speakers include clinicians from top tier institutions including Miami Cancer Institute; Henry Ford Health System; Loyola University Medical Center Chicago; NewYork-Presbyterian; Weill Cornell Medical Center; UF Health Cancer Center (Orlando Health); the University of Wisconsin; Carbone Cancer Center; Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University; and VU University Medical Center (VUmc).

The event will conclude with a tour of the MRIdian® Linac MR image-guided radiation therapy system at the symposium's clinical host institution, Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.

MR image-guided radiotherapy represents a major shift in the field of radiation oncology by using diagnostic-quality, high-definition anatomical image detail that's unavailable with conventional image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) technologies. By relying on the anatomical detail now visible with MR soft tissue imaging, clinicians are able to see changes to the tumor and surrounding tissues and quickly adjust for them each day while the patient is on the treatment table. Combined, MR imaging and the ability to adapt treatments dynamically provide clinicians with the tools capable of improving tumor targeting precision and thus allow for delivery of higher, and potentially more effective, radiation doses.

"We are excited to be a part of such an important educational event, featuring some of the foremost experts on MRI-guided radiation therapy and are thrilled to welcome attendees to our new state-of-the-art cancer center to tour our next generation MRIdian Linac system," said Minesh Mehta, M.D., Deputy Director and Chief of Radiation Oncology at Miami Cancer Institute. "The Radiation Oncology community is recognizing the significant role MR-guidance can play in improving patient outcomes in radiation therapy, so meetings like these are vital in expanding patient access to this advanced form of therapy and evolving the ways in which it's used in clinical practice."

The symposium is sponsored by ViewRay, makers of MRIdian, the world's first and only commercially available MR image-guided radiation therapy system. There is no fee to attend, but space is limited. To register, please visit https://ontable-adaptive-mr.eventbrite.com.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that may potentially arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from those referenced. Forward looking statements include the advancement of science, and the ability of MRI-guided radiation therapy programs to enable more treatment options, improved tumor targeting precision and higher, more effective, radiation dose. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents ViewRay files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-leading-oncologists-to-meet-in-miami-for-adaptive-mr-image-guided-radiotherapy-symposium-300653373.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viewray.com

