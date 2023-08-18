World Leading Rehabilitation Expert Prof. Dr. Christopher Gutenbrunner Visits Siyi Intelligence

News provided by

Siyi Intelligence

18 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15th, Prof. Dr. Christopher Gutenbrunner, the former chief physician and Head of Department at the Clinic for Rehabilitation Medicine at Hannover Medical School, Rehabilitation international President-elect, Past-president of the Global Rehabilitation Alliance, made an official visit to Siyi Intelligence to explore the most updated Brain-computer Interface (BCI) Rehabilitation & Evaluation System and engaged in insightful discussions on the development of future rehabilitation robots, accompanied by Chong Wang, the Vice President of Zhangjiang AI Robot Valley and Gavin Yin, the Founder & CEO of Siyi Intelligence.

Continue Reading

Prof. Dr. Christopher Gutenbrunner and his team experienced the first and exclusive Registrated BCI hand-rehab solution in China - Syrebo BCI Rehabilitation & Evaluation system and complimented " the idea of the product is ingenious and advanced, that perfectly combined the brain-computer technology with mature hand function products." 

Prof. Dr. Christopher Gutenbrunner said, " Therapists must teach patients how to use rehabilitation products correctly. The feedback from patients will drive rehabilitation products iterate and update" while he was experiencing the rehabilitation products series for clinic and home. This point coincides with Syrebo's R&D philosophy.

Siyi Intelligence's staff also demonstrated Syrebo EasyWalk exoskeleton walking suit for lower extremity augmentation,which was approved by Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality in June this year.

EasyWalk is designed to help patients reduce energy consumption while walking, improve user's ability to walk long distances even after a stroke and improve safety during walking. After Prof. Dr. Christopher Gutenbrunner learned about the product. He emphasized, "EasyWalk is effective in assisting patients to walk after a stroke. It's the future direction of lower limb rehabilitation."

At the recent Rehabilitation International Centennial Celebration Award Ceremony, Prof. Dr. Christopher Gutenbrunner appealed to respect human diversity, respect human rights, and promote equal participation and comprehensive development of disabilities. Similarly, Siyi Intelligence always carries out the commitment to provide dignified rehab equipment for the disabled group.

In the future, Siyi Intelligence will continue to explore the innovative application of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, AI and big data in the rehabilitation industry, to bring "professional, refined, unique, and novel" solutions to the clinics & patients, ultimately realizing the vision of "ensure the innovative rehabilitation services are available to all".

SOURCE Siyi Intelligence

Also from this source

Breaking News: Syrebo® BCI Rehabilitation Assessment System Wins Red Dot and iF Awards Two Top Global Design Awards

SiYi Intelligence Raises Nearly $15 Million in Series A Financing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.