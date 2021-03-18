World-leading technology company Bühler Group uses TeamViewer for remote maintenance and commissioning of its machines

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bühler Group, a leading global manufacturer of equipment and process technology for the food, feed and mobility industries, uses TeamViewer's Tensor enterprise connectivity suite for technical support. With secure and efficient remote access to its systems, Bühler can react quickly in the event of a malfunction, support its customers in real time and thus provide production capacity worldwide for urgently needed foodstuffs, for example. After all, every day the food supply for two billion people is ensured with the help of production lines from the Bühler Group.

Via TeamViewer, the successful family-owned company even has the option of configuring and commissioning its systems remotely, for example in the case of geopolitical challenges in crisis areas or the current pandemic, which can lead to travel restrictions. By digitizing its support processes, Bühler Group can fulfil supply agreements without interruption, ensure production cycles at customers in over 140 countries and thus contribute to the security of supply of a quarter of the world's population.

The conditional access functionality integrated in the enterprise solution was particularly decisive in the decision to use TeamViewer Tensor. This means that access rights to critical infrastructure are managed and monitored centrally from the headquarters at Bühler in Uzwil, Switzerland, using granular roles and rules. This was an important component in the recent ISO 27001 certification of the Bühler Group. TeamViewer's excellent functionality in remote rural areas with low internet bandwidth was also a key criterion for the software implementation.

In addition to the Tensor enterprise connectivity suite, the Bühler Group also uses TeamViewer's augmented reality solution on smart glasses for knowledge transfer and training on construction sites and in manufacturing. Both scenarios significantly reduce the need for travel. Given the size of the Bühler Group – in 2020, around 12,500 employees generated sales of 2.7 billion Swiss francs – this generates an enormously positive sustainability effect.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 580,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,300 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press contact

Martina Dier

Head of Communications

Phone: +49 (0) 7161 97200 10

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE TeamViewer

Related Links

https://www.teamviewer.com

