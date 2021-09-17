World-Leading Trading Educator, Online Trading Academy, Launches Crypto Program to Support Everyday Investors

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research study by Crypto.com, more than 220 million users of crypto were identified by the end of June. With finance moguls like Elon Musk wading into the waters, cryptocurrency and digital assets are quickly becoming mainstream.

Online Trading Academy , a world leader in financial education , has introduced digital assets to its large suite of offerings.

"This feels a lot like the mid-90s," said OTA Founder and CEO Eyal Shahar. "I founded this company nearly 25 years ago because technology was enabling everyday investors direct access to the financial markets. But they were unprepared. They didn't have the skills and tools to trade responsibly. It's no different today," he added.

Responsible risk management is the foundation of the company's education . Their proprietary Core Strategy methodology is a thread running through all their education, whether teaching strategic portfolio management to trading leveraged asset classes like Futures, Forex, and Options. Increasingly embedded is a first-of-a-kind enabling technology called CliK which is a revolutionary, integrated education, analysis, and trading platform unlike any other. All founded on responsible risk management.

"We are at the precipice of a new economy," added Merlin Rothfeld, Senior Director who oversees the Crypto education program. "Decentralized finance is like the beginning of the Internet. It is exciting but is it can be very risky. People who are considering investing in digital assets must be prepared. Whether you're a skeptic or a raging fan, cryptocurrencies and digital assets are transforming traditional, centralized models such as banking, healthcare, insurance, exchanges, and much more! Decentralized businesses are beginning to thrive and presenting an abundance of investing and trading opportunities."

OTA offers a program called Digital Assets , which provides a comprehensive view of digital assets and cryptocurrency. This online, on-demand program is a foundation for the company's Crypto Investor Live program which includes on-demand lessons and live weekly instruction.

"Digital Assets are so much more than Bitcoin," said Rothfeld. "My greatest fear is that people are so excited, they have so much FOMO that they'll simply fly blind. A little bit of knowledge is a dangerous thing. Whether I'm teaching options or crypto to someone who's been investing for years or someone just getting started, my mission is always the same, give people the tools to make smarter decisions."

Online Trading Academy has also created a special introductory free course called Crypto Foundations which consists of six powerful video lessons. This course was designed for everyday investors looking to better understand the world of digital assets and cryptocurrency. The course is accessible at ota.buzz/DigitalAssetFree .

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is the world leader in financial education for people looking to build skills, evolve proficiency and develop confidence for trading and investing in the financial markets . OTA's proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology is designed to teach strategies to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short-term and long-term financial goals. Students learn under the guidance of knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next-generation education, analysis, and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use similar tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. From a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy is in its 25th year , has expanded to more than 30 worldwide education centers , has served over 85,000 students with access to lifelong education who have rated their satisfaction at 94.4% from more than 210,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class, which over 580,000 people have attended.

