World-leading Virologists to Speak at COVID-19 International Conference

WARSZAWA, Poland, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, 2020, opinion leaders in virology and epidemiology will participate in the International Conference COVID-19.



The event will bring together more than 150 specialists: doctors, professors, scientists, leading researchers of the Ebola vaccine, and other viruses. Among the speakers at the conference are Nobel Prize winner in Physiology and Medicine, Australian virologist Peter Doherty and Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry Michael Levitt.



Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organization Zsuzsanna Jakab will make a welcoming speech at the opening of the conference.



Also, speakers at the conference will be:



Oyewale Tomori, Nigeria - Redeemer's University, former President of the Nigerian Academy of Sciences, has studied viral infections including Ebola, yellow fever and Lassa fever.



Pedro Simas, Portugal - The Institute of Molecular Medicine (IMM) at the University of Lisbon, one of the creators of the reusable mask that disables coronavirus upon contact with fabric



Polly Roy, UK - London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Officer of the Order of the British Empire for service in Virus research.



Alla Mironenko, Ukraine - Gromashevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases of the NAMS of Ukraine, Doctor of Science, 30 years experience in the field of infectious diseases.



Anupam Varma, India - President of the World Society for Virology, former President of the Indian Virology Society, Honorary Scientist of INSA Emeritus.



The event will be held as online broadcasts on YouTube and Facebook.



The first broadcast will start on September 30 at 6:00 GMT. The conference will be broadcasted in the format of two-hour sessions. Each session will bring together 15 speakers and will end with a block of questions from viewers and participants. One hour break between broadcasts will take place.



In total there will be 10 live broadcasts, the conference will last 30 hours and will end on October 1 at 11:00 GMT.



The final session summing up the event will start on October 1 at 12:00 GMT.



From October 2, 2020, all the video records of the sessions will be available on the conference website and the event channel on YouTube.



The conference is being organized by the Foundation for the support of International Projects based in Warsaw, Poland.



The media are welcome to cooperate with the organizers of the conference.



The partners of the conference will be able to talk to the participants by video call.



More detailed information about the conference and its participants is available on the project website https://www.education-forum.com/ru/covid.



In order to realize any of the 17 goals of sustainable development of the world, including defeating Coronavirus infection (COVID-19), we need to develop a quality education today. Today, COVID-19 does not defeat us, but makes us stop - the virus stops the growth of the global economy, and the global educational and medical community forces us to look for a solution and, most importantly, unite in finding a solution to defeat COVID-19.



The unification of the global medical community in the fight against COVID-19 once again confirms the correctness of the path we have chosen to achieve all the goals of sustainable development of the world.

