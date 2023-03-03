World Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2023: Dramatic Changes have Occurred - Potential Applications in Clinical Oncology, New Liquid Biopsy Products, Growing Acceptance

Mar 03, 2023, 11:15 ET
Mar 03, 2023

The "The World Market for Liquid Biopsy, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The World Liquid Biopsy Market, 2023, contains up-to-date information and useful data points for business planning
Dramatic changes have occurred in the liquid biopsy market, necessitating a resource to provide perspective on the market opportunity. This new report assesses the Liquid Biopsy Market now and in 2027.
The report can be useful for business planning, market share assessment, competitive research, and due diligence for mergers and acquisitions and other partnerships.
Liquid biopsy is gaining acceptance each year. Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, announcements of new liquid biopsy products were made and studies were conducted to assess the capability of these tests in clinical diagnostics uses.
While tissue biopsies and imaging techniques remain the current standards of care in the diagnosis of solid tumors, they have risks and limitations and limitations, some of which can be overcome by the use of liquid biopsy in clinical oncology, as an alternative or complementary technique to the current standards of care.
Liquid biopsy testing has many potential applications in aspects of clinical oncology, including:
- Early detection and diagnosis/screening
- Alternative testing method when tissue biopsy is difficult/impossible, or when the primary site of metastatic disease is unknown
- Therapy personalization and monitoring - by molecular characterization of a patient's disease, clinicians can select the optimal course of therapy and monitor efficacy over time, as well as quickly react to adjust therapy should treatment resistance arise
- Disease monitoring - to observe disease progression, tumor evolution, residual disease, and early detection of recurrence
- These applications, increasing acceptance, the use of liquid biopsy in combination with other technologies. This report contains market assessments for these application categories.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Liquid Biopsy Technologies
- Industry Structure
- Liquid Biopsy Market Revenues And Forecast
Chapter Two: Liquid Biopsy Technologies
- Introduction
- Current Major Liquid Biopsy Technologies
Chapter Three: Circulating Tumor Dna (Ctdna) Liquid Biopsy
- Introduction
- Advantages And Limitations Of Ctdna In Liquid Biopsy
- Current Ctdna-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Biocartis
- Biocept
- Biodesix
- Cellmax Life
- Circulogene
- Diacarta
- Epigenomics
- Foundation Medicine (Roche)
- Guardant Health
- Inivata (Neogenomics)
- Lunglife Ai
- Myriad Genetics
- Neogenomics
- Oncodna
- Personal Genomic Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Resolution Biosciences
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sysmex-Inostics
- Tempus
- Ctdna-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests In Development
- Exact Sciences
- Freenome
- Grail
Chapter Four: Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctcs) Liquid Biopsy
- Introduction
- Challenges In The Development Of Ctc-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Ctc-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Angle
- Biocept
- Cellmax Life
- Epic Sciences
- Gilupi
- Lunglife Ai
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
- Qiagen
- Selected Ctc-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests In Development
- Epic Sciences
- Liquid Biotech Usa
Chapter Five: Extracellular Vesicles And Other Liquid Biopsy
- Introduction
- Liquid Biopsy Tests Based On Extracellular Vesicles / Other Analytes
- Aspira Women'S Health (Formerly Vermillion)
- Biodesix
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Mdxhealth
- Extracellular Vesicle/Other Analyte-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests In Development
- Circulogene
- Oncocyte
- Resolution Biosciences
- Volitionrx
Chapter Six: Multi-Analyte Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Introduction
- Liquid Biopsy Tests Based On Multiple Analytes
- Biocept
- Biodesix
- Foundation Medicine (Roche)
- Lunglife Ai
- Neogenomics
- Oncodna
- Multiple Analyte-Based Liquid Biopsy Tests In Development
- Exact Sciences
- Freenome
- Grail
- Lunglife Ai
Chapter Seven: Liquid Biopsy Tests For Research Use Only
- Introduction
- Liquid Biopsy Tests For Research Use Only
- Agena Bioscience
- Diacarta
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Guardant Health
- Natera
- Qiagen
Chapter Eight: Liquid Biopsy Industry Analysis
- Introduction
- Tiers Of Competition
- Competitive Factors
- Significant Market Trends
- Personalized Medicine
- Increasing Global Life Expectancy
- New Liquid Biopsy Products
- Increasing Accessibility Of Genetic Testing
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Third-Party Payor Coverage
- Demonstrated Clinical Utility
- Incidence Rates Of Specific Cancers
- Competitors No Longer In The Liquid Biopsy Market
Chapter Nine: Liquid Biopsy Market
- Market Overview
- Market Forecast
Chapter Ten: Market By Analyte
- Circulating Tumor Dna
- Market Overview
- Applications
- Technologies
- Specimens
- Revenue Forecast
- Circulating Tumor Cells
- Market Overview
- Applications
- Technologies
- Specimens
- Revenue Forecast
- Extracellular Vesicles And Other Analytes
- Market Overview
- Applications
- Technologies
- Specimens
- Revenue Forecast
- Multiple Analytes
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Market By Application
- Therapy Guidance And Monitoring
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Diagnosis/Screening
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Disease Prognosis
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Market By Cancer Type
- Breast Cancer
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Colorectal Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Other Cancers
- Pan-Cancer Tests
Chapter Thirteen: Company Profiles
