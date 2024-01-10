World Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Adaptive Biotechnologies, Agena Bioscience, Biodesix, Exosome Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Natera & Sysmex-Inostics

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Market for Liquid Biopsy, 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Liquid biopsies have emerged as a minimally invasive diagnostic tool, analyzing tumor-derived materials circulating in biological fluids to offer valuable information for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. While tissue biopsies and imaging techniques remain standard in solid tumor diagnosis, liquid biopsies present an alternative or complementary approach, addressing some of the limitations and risks associated with traditional methods.

The liquid biopsy market is experiencing significant changes, and The Worldwide Market for Liquid Biopsy, 6th Edition provides an in-depth assessment of the market opportunity from 2023 to 2028. It covers various aspects, including market segmentation by region, different types of liquid biopsy (CTC-based, ctDNA-based, EV and Exosome-based, Multi-Analyte-based, and Other Analytes), and cancer types.

The growing acceptance of liquid biopsy, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscores its increasing significance in clinical diagnostics. Liquid biopsy's potential in combination with other technologies further contributes to its expanding applications and market growth.

Key applications of liquid biopsy testing in clinical oncology include:

1. Early Detection and Diagnosis/Screening:

  • Identifying cancer at an early stage.

2. Alternative Testing Method:

  • When tissue biopsy is challenging or impossible.
  • When the primary site of metastatic disease is unknown.

3. Therapy Personalization and Monitoring:

  • Molecular characterization to select optimal therapy.
  • Monitoring treatment efficacy and adjusting therapy in case of resistance.

4. Disease Monitoring:

  • Observing disease progression, tumor evolution, residual disease.
  • Early detection of recurrence.

5. Prognosis of Disease:

  • Assessing the likely course and outcome of the disease.

Key Market Segments:

By Type of Liquid Biopsy:

  • CTC-based Liquid Biopsy
  • ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy
  • EV and Exosome-based Liquid Biopsy
  • Multi-Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy
  • Other Analytes Liquid Biopsy

By Type of Cancer:

  • Breast
  • Lung
  • Colorectal
  • Ovarian
  • Prostate
  • Pan-Cancer
  • Other Cancers

R&D and Selected Tests:

  • Selected ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
  • Selected CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in 2023
  • Selected Liquid Biopsy Tests Assessing Multiple Analytes in 2023

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Rest of World

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

  • Liquid Biopsy Technologies
  • Industry Structure
  • Liquid Biopsy Market Revenues and Forecast

Chapter Two: Liquid Biopsy Technologies

  • Current Major Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Chapter Three: Circulating Tumor DNA (Ctdna) Liquid Biopsy

  • Advantages and Limitations of Ctdna in Liquid Biopsy
  • Current Ctdna-based Liquid Biopsy Tests
  • Biocartis
  • Biodesix
  • Cellmax Life
  • Circulogene
  • Diacarta
  • Foundation Medicine (Roche)
  • Guardant Health
  • Inivata (Neogenomics)
  • Lunglife AI
  • Myriad Genetics
  • Neogenomics
  • Oncodna
  • Personal Genomic Diagnostics (Labcorp)
  • Qiagen
  • Resolution Biosciences (Exact Sciences)
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Sysmex-Inostics
  • Tempus
  • Ctdna-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
  • Exact Sciences
  • Freenome
  • Grail

Chapter Four: Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctcs) Liquid Biopsy

  • Challenges in the Development of Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests
  • Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies
  • Angle
  • Cellmax Life
  • Epic Sciences
  • Gilupi
  • Lunglife AI
  • Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
  • Qiagen
  • Selected Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
  • Epic Sciences
  • Liquid Biotech USA

Chapter Five: Extracellular Vesicles and Other Liquid Biopsy

  • Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Extracellular Vesicles / Other Analysts
  • Aspira Women's Health (Formerly Vermillion)
  • Biodesix
  • Exosome Diagnostics
  • Hologic
  • Mdxhealth
  • Extracellular Vesicle/Other Analyst-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
  • Circulogene
  • Oncocyte
  • Resolution Biosciences (Exact Sciences)
  • Volitionrx

Chapter Six: Multi-Analyst Liquid Biopsy Tests

  • Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Multiple Analysts
  • Biodesix
  • Foundation Medicine (Roche)
  • Lunglife AI
  • Neogenomics
  • Oncodna
  • Multiple Analyst-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
  • Exact Sciences
  • Freenome
  • Grail
  • Lunglife AI

Chapter Seven: Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only

  • Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only
  • Agena Bioscience
  • Diacarta
  • Exosome Diagnostics
  • Guardant Health
  • Natera
  • Qiagen

Chapter Eight: Liquid Biopsy Industry Analysis

  • Tiers of Competition
  • Competitive Factors
  • Significant Market Trends
  • Personalized Medicine
  • Increasing Global Life Expectancy
  • New Liquid Biopsy Products
  • Increasing Accessibility of Genetic Testing
  • Regulatory Hurdles
  • Third-Party Payor Coverage
  • Demonstrated Clinical Utility
  • Incidence Rates of Specific Cancers
  • Competitors No Longer in the Liquid Biopsy Market

Chapter Nine: Liquid Biopsy Market

  • Market Overview
  • Market Forecast

Chapter Ten: Market by Analyst

  • Circulating Tumor DNA
  • Circulating Tumor Cells
  • Extracellular Vesicles and Other Analysts

Chapter Eleven: Market by Application

  • Therapy Guidance and Monitoring
  • Diagnosis/Screening
  • Disease Prognosis

Chapter Twelve: Market by Cancer Type

  • Breast Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Ovarian Cancer
  • Prostate Cancer
  • Other Cancers
  • Pan-Cancer Tests

Chapter Thirteen: Company Profiles

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies
  • Agena Bioscience, Inc.
  • Angle, PLC
  • Aspira Women's Health
  • Biocartis Group Nv
  • Biocept, Inc. (closed)
  • Biodesix
  • Cellmax Life
  • Circulogene
  • Diacarta, Inc.
  • Epic Sciences
  • Epigenomics AG (closed)
  • Exact Sciences
  • Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Foundation Medicine, Inc. (Roche)
  • Freenome, Inc.
  • Gilupi Gmbh
  • Grail (Illumina)
  • Guardant Health, Inc.
  • Hologic
  • Lunglife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems)
  • Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, SPA
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  • Natera, Inc.
  • Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.
  • Oncocyte Corporation
  • Oncodna S.A.
  • Personal Genome Diagnostics
  • Qiagen N.V.
  • Cell-Free DNA Technologies
  • Ctc Technologies
  • Exosome And Mirna Technologies
  • Resolution Biosciences (Agilent)
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Sysmex-Inostics, Inc.
  • Tempus
  • Volitionrx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xm49r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Nonwovens Market Report 2024 - Meltblown Nonwovens Producers Facing Overcapacity

Global Nonwovens Market Report 2024 - Meltblown Nonwovens Producers Facing Overcapacity

The "Global Nonwovens Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global demand for nonwovens is forecast to increase by 3.1% ...
Global E-learning Services Market Analysis Report and Segment Forecasts 2023-2030 - A $842.64 Billion Market by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030

Global E-learning Services Market Analysis Report and Segment Forecasts 2023-2030 - A $842.64 Billion Market by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030

The "Global E-learning Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Custom E-learning, Responsive E-learning), Courses (Self-paced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.