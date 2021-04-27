World Lyme Day Shines Bright Green With the Helmsley Building on May 1, 2021

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Lyme, a 501(c)3 focused on eradicating the epidemic of tick-borne diseases, is pleased to announce that on May 1st, 2021, the Helmsley Building, a 35-story structure at 230 Park Avenue between East 45th and 46th streets in Midtown Manhattan will light green in honor of World Lyme Day.

"I am extremely excited and thankful to RXR Realty for accepting our application. This day is so important to the millions of people affected by Lyme disease" said Noah Johnston, Administrative Director of Project Lyme. "Our mission is to eradicate the epidemic of tick-borne diseases through awareness and education, support of cutting-edge science, and advocacy for solutions to end the suffering. Our hope is that the sheer scale of the Helmsley shining green for all to see will raise awareness of the realities of the disease and the struggles of patients, as well as increase consciousness to ensure people educate themselves on the proper steps to prevent transmission".

With the CDC recently updating its surveillance data, there is now clear evidence that Lyme disease has been significantly underreported for years. The most accurate number based on insurance claims is that 476,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease every year.

"This building lighting is a dream come true. It signifies to the 8 million residents of New York City — and millions of people around the world who will see photos of the lighting on social media — that Lyme disease patients are all around us. They are our friends, family, and neighbors, and they need our help," said Brooke Stoddard, board member at Project Lyme and founder of the Generation Lyme initiative. "The lighting has the potential to educate anyone who is less familiar with Lyme and other tick-borne diseases."

For inquiries or photos of the lighting, you can contact us [email protected]. For more information about the organization, its mission, or tick-borne disease, visit our website at projectlyme.org .

SOURCE Project Lyme

Related Links

https://projectlyme.org/

