World Mail & Express Asia (WMX) Conference 2023: Time is Running Out to Register with Spaces Limited (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - September 18-20, 2023)

08 Aug, 2023

The "WMX Asia 2023" conference

WMX Asia is the destination for post and parcel professionals looking to gain valuable insights into the global logistics industry. We return to Asia for 2023 and will explore the various disruptive trends in the mail, express, and e-commerce industries, with a focus on how you can innovate and deliver better outcomes for your stakeholders and customers.

WHAT IS WMX ASIA?

The World Mail & Express Asia Conference (WMX Asia) is an international trade event for post and parcel professionals. The conference offers three days of keynote speeches, case studies, open discussions and hours of free networking time.

Join 120 senior executives and you will:

  • Connect with top post and parcel executives - build the key relationships that will drive your business forward.
  • Get industry insights to transform your business - learn the secrets to revolutionise your business and leverage potential new revenue streams.
  • Deliver sustainable success - discover innovative new products that streamline your business and deliver better customer service.

Conference Agenda

This year's conference reflects the need for the post and parcel industry to work together, to understand the nuances of local markets better, and ultimately, create better cross-border solutions for global trade.

Our agenda will tackle the following broad themes

  • Last Mile Delivery
  • Cross Border Challenges
  • E-Commerce Efficiencies
  • Parcel Perspectives
  • Postal Perspectives

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3r9f1

