World Maker Faire New York Releases Full 2018 Schedule; Adds Friday Education Forum and Workshops

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Maker Faire New York, the East Coast's biggest celebration of invention, creativity and curiosity, taking place September 22 & 23 at the NY Hall of Science in Queens, has released its full schedule of almost 1,000 makers, presenters and exhibitors. The DIY projects range from tech and robotics to food and fashion, art and gaming, and beyond. This year's event will also include a special appearance from Mythbuster Adam Savage alongside the kids from "Mythbusters Jr.", a new show coming to Discovery Channel later this year. The complete list of Makers can be viewed online at: https://makerfaire.com/new-york-2018/meet-the-makers/

In addition to the weekend's main event, Maker Faire has also expanded the program, announcing a lineup of Workshops, as well as the Make: Education Forum, "Making The Future of Work"—made possible by Cognizant— taking place Friday, September 21st from 10am - 4pm. This special event will focus on the leaders, influencers, and practitioners providing support, services, and programs to bring making into schools. The event will feature keynote presentations from Cognizant's Mike Cook ("21 Jobs of the Future") and Sarah Boisvert from Fab Lab Hub ("The New Collar Workforce"), complimented by hands-on learning sessions, as well as talks from an array of educators, authors, and innovators committed to helping today's students navigate the future of work — a future that places a premium on curiosity and innovation.

"The future of work is changing dramatically," explained Dale Dougherty, CEO of Make: and Maker Faire. "We need to encourage and empower young people to embrace their unique talents and to build, create and innovate. Often times these paths aren't available in the traditional education structures. Our hope with the Education Forum is to open up those opportunities."

The Faire itself offers attendees a vast array of experiences—from high to low-brow, tech to craft, spectacle to hands-on. Consider The Hand of Man: a 26 foot-long, hydraulically actuated human hand and forearm controlled by a glove device, which will pick up and crush cars; the Maker Pavillion, a world-class exhibition of the newest in Maker digital fabrication and tech tools, startups and companies; or the Tiny House Village featuring a range of alternative and sustainable architecture. With 500+ exhibits and 8 stages, there is something for everyone at World Maker Faire New York 2018.

Major sponsors of this year's World Maker Faire New York 2018 include Google, Cognizant and Digi-Key with additional support from Bose Build, DK, Epilog Laser, Erector by Meccano, Lexus, LittleBits, Prusa Research, Solidworks and Tormach.

Advance tickets are on sale now until September 21st - single day passes ($25-$40) or weekend passes ($40 - $70). Discounts are available for youths and students, and children 2 and under are free. Select VIP options and ticket packages are also available. Tickets: https://makerfaire.com/new-york/buy-tickets/

Attending World Maker Faire New York 2018

Where: New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th Street, Queens, NY 11368 When: Saturday & Sunday, September 22 & 23, 2018, 10am - 6pm daily Website: http://makerfaire.com/new-york/

Public transportation is the recommended and preferred method to arrive to the Faire. The New York Hall of Science is a quick walk from the 111th Street Station, and the Mets-Willet Point Station for LIRR riders. Ridesharing options such as Uber and Lyft, taxis, and biking to the Faire, with free bike parking available 9:00am – 6:30pm each day, are other great options. All details related to getting to World Maker Faire can be found at http://makerfaire.com/new-york/getting-to-maker-faire/.

About Maker Faire

Founded in 2006, Maker Faire inspires the future of makers with a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness. People of all ages and backgrounds gather to show what they are making and share what they are learning. With nearly 200 Maker Faires happening around the world, the global event engages more than 1.4 million annual attendees across 44 countries. In 2014, there was even a Maker Faire on the grounds of The White House. The two flagship events, the annual Bay Area Maker Faire and the World Maker Faire in New York welcome a combined 2,000 Makers and 250,000 attendees each year.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Make: has been widely credited with jumpstarting the worldwide Maker Movement, which is a transforming force in innovation, culture, and education.

Contact: Maker Faire / Harmonica pr@makerfaire.com / mark@harmonica.com +1 646-391-0453

SOURCE Maker Faire

Related Links

https://makerfaire.com

