World Maker Faire New York Returns September 22 & 23, 2018 for the 9th Annual Celebration of Invention, Hands-On Making, Learning and Creativity

Faire attendees can count on a weekend full of inspiration delivered by the creativity, ingenuity, innovation, and inventiveness represented by the hundreds of makers who will be exhibiting at World Maker Faire New York this September. World Maker Faire New York will feature more than 800 projects and multiple stages focused on social impact and making for good, health care, and the future of food alongside the latest developments in microelectronics, 3D printing, drones, robotics, and more. Favorite attractions such as Coke Zero & Mentos Show from Eepybird, and art installations will also be on display. Hands-on activities and learning will be plentiful across all sorts of projects with something for makers of all ages and skill level. The full line-up of exhibitors, presenters and speakers will be announced later this Summer.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now until Sunday August 5th - single day passes ($20 - $30) or weekend passes ($30 - $50). Discounts are available for youths and students, and children 3 and under are free. Select VIP options and ticket packages are also available.

Advance pricing goes into effect on Monday, August 6, 2018, at 12:00 am EDT and will be available through Friday, September 21 EDT.

Call For Makers:

Anyone who identifies as a maker is encouraged to apply to share their projects at World Maker Faire New York 2018. The Call for Makers is open now with applications being accepted through Sunday, July 22, at 11:59 pm PDT. Interested Makers can find more information, and the application, at http://makerfaire.com/new-york/call-for-makers/.

"Maker Faire is new and different every year thanks to the Makers who continue to push the boundaries in technology, art, engineering, crafting, and creativity," explained Sabrina Merlo, Managing Director for Maker Faire. "Our annual Call for Makers is a chance for anyone with a creative project to share their imagination with the world."

What: World Maker Faire New York 2018

Where: New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th Street, Queens, NY 11368

When: Saturday & Sunday, September 22 & 23, 2018, 10am - 6pm each day

Buy Tickets: https://makerfaire.com/new-york/buy-tickets/

Event Website: http://makerfaire.com/new-york/

Sponsorship Opportunities: https://makerfaire.com/sponsors/

Press Room/Media Credential Requests: http://makerfaire.com/media-center/

About Maker Faire

Founded in 2006, Maker Faire inspires the future of makers with a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness. People of all ages and backgrounds gather to show what they are making and share what they are learning. With nearly 200 Maker Faires happening around the world, the global event engages more than 1.4 million annual attendees across 44 countries. In 2014, there was even a Maker Faire on the grounds of The White House. The two flagship events, the annual Bay Area Maker Faire and the World Maker Faire in New York welcome a combined 2,000 Makers and 250,000 attendees each year.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Make: has been widely credited with jumpstarting the worldwide Maker Movement, which is a transforming force in innovation, culture, and education.

