World Manufacturing Convention Set to Kick Off In Hefei

With representatives from Fortune Global 500 companies including Volkswagen, HP, General Motors and Microsoft and more, the Convention will feature forums on the advancement of manufacturing technologies in the areas of artificial intelligence, smart homes, integrated circuits and smart manufacturing.

"Hefei is pleased to host such an important convention," said Zhu Ce, Deputy Mayor of Hefei. "The continued development of global manufacturing and logistics chains is vital to the growth of the world's economy. This event highlights Hefei's role in supporting this development, and will help to integrate our local economy into these ever-evolving channels."

"Among the participating companies from over 70 countries and regions, 21 of them are from countries participating in China's 'One Belt One Road' Initiative," said Liu Guang, Deputy Director of the Anhui Provincial Department of Commerce. "The Convention provides more opportunities for companies in Hefei to cooperate with industry leaders from other countries and regions."

Exhibitors at the Convention will showcase the latest products and technologies in the manufacturing industry. The Convention will feature six exhibitions in total, including the Integrated Exhibition, the International Smart Manufacturing Exhibition, the Domestic Smart Manufacturing Exhibition, the Anhui Import and Export Commodity Fair, the Financial Services Exhibitions, and the Anhui Human Resources Exhibition. The exhibitions will cover 43,000 square meters in the main exhibition hall of the Hefei Binhu International Exhibition & Convention Center.

To create business opportunities for attendees, and to foster deeper international cooperation, the organizing committee will hold a matchmaking event, putting 200 to 250 overseas companies in touch with almost 2,000 Chinese businesses on-site.

Additionally, the Convention will welcome renowned world leaders and officials, including Christian Wulff, former President of Germany and Global Chairman of GASME; Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations and President of the Boao Forum for Asia; and Philippe Scholtès, Managing Director at UNIDO, among others.

About World Manufacturing Convention

Launched by the Global Alliance of SMEs (GASME), the 2018 World Manufacturing Convention is an international platform for discussions on current and future trends of the global manufacturing industry. Co-hosted by the Global Alliance of SMEs, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the Anhui Provincial Government, and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Convention aims to shape the future of manufacturing, and encourage the integration of local businesses into global industrial chains.

