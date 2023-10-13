World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 Opens in Fuzhou, Fujian province

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12th October, the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 was held in Fuzhou, China. The event, jointly sponsored by the People's Government of Fujian Province, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, and the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China, is a significant international gathering that focuses on the field of marine equipment. As a high-level, high-energy and high performing conference, it is dedicated to promoting cooperation and knowledge exchange within the industry across the world.

The World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 is themed "Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons", and organizes a range of activities that cater to professionals in the field, including the opening ceremony and main forum, 6 thematic forums and an achievement exhibition, and multiple side events are held concurrently, according to Fuzhou Leading Group for the Preparation of the Conference.

During the opening ceremony and main forum, both domestic and international organizations, experts, scholars and heads from well-known enterprises in the field of marine equipment attend and make insightful keynote reports. The 6 thematic forums seminars, each focusing on a specific industrial topic, include the Asian Shipbuilding Technology Forum, the International Deep-Water Port Construction and Development Forum, the World Marine Civilization Exchange and Mutual Learning Forum, the Deep-sea and Far-sea Aquaculture Equipment and Industry Ecological Forum, the Green and Intelligent Development of Inland Ships Forum, and the International Boat Industry Development Forum. Up to now, more than 300 important guests have been invited to attend the forum.

The achievement exhibition showcases products, technologies and solutions that have received authoritative recognition and awards in the field of marine equipment since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Notably, Fujian's achievements in building a strong marine province and the outstanding achievements in developing maritime equipment of various regions and fields in China are also unveiled.

A number of side events are held concurrently, featuring the China Marine Equipment Expo and the Marine Equipment Industry Chain and Supply Chain Ecological Conference hosted by China State Shipbuilding Group, and the Marine Economic Cooperation Innovation and Development Conference held by the People's Government of Fujian Province.

