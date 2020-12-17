World Market for Identity Management in IoT: Identity of Things (IDoT) Market by Technology, Solution Type, and Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity Management in IoT: Identity of Things (IDoT) Market by Technology, Solution Type, and Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Today's Internet of Things (IoT) deployments largely represent silo implementations of company-centric solutions. The future scalability of IoT will depend on communications between different suppliers, service providers, and users on a cross-industry vertical basis. In order to support this future, there is a need for reliable identification of assets (platforms, gateways, devices, and data) in IoT.



There is a need for Identity of Things (IDoT) management solutions to support communications between otherwise disparate IoT systems and networks. These solutions will evolve to include critical support functionality such as IDoT verification, permissions management, and discovery that will be provided by a combination of premise-based and cloud-based infrastructure.



Closely associated with Thing Identity is Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) functions relied upon to verify Thing Identity and allow things to engage in various communications and actions. However, AAA requires the availability of reliable identity information associated with IoT network elements, devices, actors, and data.



We see many opportunities and challenges ahead as IDoT is deployed. For example, there will be a need to deal with the inevitable "IoT Spoofing" that will occur as IoT applications and services scale to greater size and economic significance. However, we anticipate that leading companies will provide Directory, Registry, and Database Services to support necessary identity management, authorization, and other OSS functions.



This research evaluates the technologies, companies, solutions, and infrastructure to support IDoT. The report assesses the current state of digital identification management and looks towards the future needs of IDoT. The report includes detailed forecasts for IDoT globally, regionally, and by industry vertical and deployment model.

Select Report Findings:

Manufacturing, healthcare, and public safety will be some of the leading industry verticals

Cybersecurity and digital identity vendors must join forces to solve the multi-factor IoT ID challenge

Identity of things solutions will be a crucial component of virtually all industrial and government apps

IoT identity management as a service will combine elements of zero trust security and data syndication



Key Topics Covered:





1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Identity of Things Overview



3.0 IDoT Management Solutions



4.0 Companies and Solutions



5.0 Future of IDoT



6.0 Internet of Things Identity Management Forecasts 2020 - 2025



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



8.0 Appendix: Identifying and Addressing Things





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcund3



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

