World Market for Laboratory Information Systems (Software, Hardware, and Implementation for Clinical Labs) 2022-2027, Featuring Analysis of Apex Healthware, Clinisys, LabVantage Solutions & XiFin

16 Jan, 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Market for Laboratory Information Systems (LIS): Software, Hardware, and Implementation for Clinical Labs, 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report examines the current and potential world opportunity for healthcare laboratory information system (LIS) software, hardware, and implementation. The focus of this report is on the market for LIS in clinical diagnostic and healthcare-related labs, although LIMS in pharmaceutical drug discovery laboratories, and other drug research and development labs, are discussed as well.

Coverage includes:

  • key trends and other facts about LIS and end-user usage in diagnostic and other clinical laboratories;
  • global and regional revenues for clinical LIS, 2022-2027;
  • CLIA registered laboratories by type of facility, 2015 & 2023;
  • growth in US clinical laboratories, 1997-2023; growth in US hospital laboratory locations, 2011-2023;
  • growth in US independent laboratory facilities, 2011-2023;
  • key LIS selection issues;
  • profiles of selected LIS/LIMS vendors;
  • recent key collaborations and other deals;
  • and key vendor mergers and acquisitions, 2011-2023

This market review examines LIS revenue growth in the clinical LIS area, including: global revenues and marketplace revenues by region, 2022-2027 (United States/North America, Europe, APAC, ROW). The report also reviews the nature and direction of trends and research, and gives insight into some issues facing the industry.

Further, large manufacturers that have made names for themselves in the field, as well as smaller firms with market niches are highlighted. These include:

  • Accelerated Technology Laboratories
  • Apex Healthware
  • Aspyra Clinical Software Systems
  • Cerner (Oracle)
  • Clinical Systems
  • Clinisys
  • CLTech International
  • CompuGroup Medical
  • Data Unlimited International
  • Epic Systems
  • LabVantage Solutions
  • LabWare
  • LIMSABC
  • McKesson
  • Ocimum Biosolutions
  • Orchard Software
  • PerkinElmer
  • Psyche Systems
  • Sapio Sciences
  • SCC Soft Computer
  • StarLIMS
  • Technidata
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • XiFin

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • WORLD MARKET SUMMARY
  • MARKET OVERVIEW AND POTENTIAL

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION

  • OVERVIEW
  • Laboratory Informatics in Flux
  • Connecting the Laboratory and the Patient
  • Variations of LIS/ LIMS
  • Variations For the Drug Industry
  • Variations of LIS For Clinical Laboratories
  • Range of Possible Functions
  • Key Functionality
    • Functionality - Crossover of Features
    • Functionality - Clinical Laboratories
    • Functionality - Verifying Workflow
  • Automation and Competitiveness
  • Opportunities to Expand
  • Integration and Interconnectivity
  • Clinical Diagnostic Integration
  • Electronic Medical Records
  • Point of Care Testing
  • Implications for LIS
  • The Integration Challenge
  • Enterprise Capability
  • Automating Software
  • Benefits and Tradeoffs of LIS
  • Improving Data Management
  • Improved Trackability
  • The Impact of Personalized Medicine

CHAPTER 3: TRENDS AND ISSUES

  • TRENDS
  • EMERGING TRENDS - INFORMATICS NO LONGER A SIDE ISSUE
  • Spanning the Interface
  • Data Mobility
  • Robust and Adaptable
  • Commercial Off-the-Shelf Systems
    • COTS - Virtues and Drawbacks
    • COTS - Some Customization Needed
  • Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
    • SaaS - Changing the Face of the Industry
  • Open Architecture
  • Open Source - Customization
  • For the Clinical Lab
  • Reducing Costs
    • Cost Reduction - Standardization
    • Cost Reduction - Rental Option
  • Significant Laboratory Challenges
  • Challenging Choice of Systems
  • Challenge of Evolving Technology
  • Key Questions from Users
  • Vendor Challenges and Concerns
  • The Interface Challenge
  • Configurability Desired

CHAPTER 4: MARKET POTENTIAL

  • MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST
    • Perspective
    • Managing the Data Tsunami
    • Harnessing Sequencing Data
  • REPLACEMENT MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
    • Adaptability Is Key
  • LABORATORY MARKET SYNOPSIS
    • Structure
    • Types of Testing
    • Laboratory Types and Growth
    • Demographics Push Demand
    • Reimbursement Trends
    • International Laboratory Growth Trends
  • MARKETPLACE IMPETUS
  • GROWTH DRIVERS
  • THE CLINICAL LABORATORY MARKET
  • MARKET FORECAST
  • THE GROWING NGS MARKET FOR LIMS

CHAPTER 5: MARKET PARTICIPANTS

  • Accelerated Technology Laboratories
  • Apex Healthware
  • Aspyra Clinical Software Systems
  • Cerner (Oracle)
  • Clinical Systems
  • Clinisys
  • CLTech International
  • CompuGroup Medical
  • Data Unlimited International
  • Epic Systems
  • LabVantage Solutions
  • LabWare
  • LIMSABC
  • McKesson
  • Ocimum Biosolutions
  • Orchard Software
  • PerkinElmer
  • Psyche Systems
  • Sapio Sciences
  • SCC Soft Computer
  • StarLIMS
  • Technidata
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • XiFin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3w3wdb

