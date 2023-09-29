World Market for Luxury Goods: Green Initiatives and Social Responsibility have Reached a Critical Breaking Point

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Market for Luxury Goods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pandemic, cost-of-living crisis and inflation hikes continue to have an unprecedented impact on affluent populations, their wealth, and their spending habits on luxury goods. The top wealth segments stand out more now than ever before and remain the key consumers and drivers of luxury goods. This report provides a top-line overview of market performance and prospects across luxury goods and outlines key trends within the global luxury goods business landscape.

The World Market for Luxury Goods global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry.

Key Findings

The challenging macro and geo-political environments continue to test the resilience of luxury goods

A high inflation environment, deglobalisation, climate change, the war in Ukraine, a slowdown in the Chinese economy, continued supply chain issues and decreasing consumer confidence will make 2023 another challenging year for luxury goods. In the largest markets, flexibility and agility will be key over the forecast period. Shifting attention to other regions for new pockets of growth, or as production or distribution hubs, is something companies and brands should consider in the short to mid term.

Consumption patterns and preferences are evolving as Gen Z and Gen Alpha become the biggest cohort

Gen Z and Gen Alpha will account for 45% of the global population by 2030, and will be the largest target segment for personal accessories brands. These generations' values and preferences are significantly different to those of their predecessors, and brands are being challenged to adapt their products, distribution, marketing and ways to engage with their consumers accordingly.

Digitalisation continues to push the boundaries presenting limitless opportunities for luxury brands

The share of sales through e-commerce reached 19% in 2023, signalling how technology continues to reshape luxury. From AI-driven personalisation tools, to virtual sampling, to omnichannel digital experience, to Web3, to virtual fashion shows, to the metaverse, companies and brands are being pushed to embark on a digital transformation in order to keep up with fast-changing consumer needs and wants.

Green initiatives and social responsibility have reached a critical breaking point

With the luxury goods industry facing escalating accusations of "greenwashing", companies and brands are challenged to transparently prove the results of their sustainability efforts. Greater attention is being paid to evolving consumer values and attitudes, as these will dictate demand for purpose-driven, environmentally-friendly products and services while rigorous measurements of all company activities alongside certifications from official organisations are vital to gain consumers' trust and to comply with stricter regulations.

Luxury lifestyle brands to drive untapped revenue, boost brand equity and build stronger customer relationships

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, our perspectives on home, wellness and lifestyle have undergone a profound transformation. Consumers now attach greater significance to the spaces where they reside, work and relax. The home has become a central hub for various activities, and people seek to create enriching experiences within it. Simultaneously, beyond their homes, individuals also value memorable experiences with their loved ones, emphasising the importance of social connections and shared moments through luxury experiences.

Key Topics Covered:

State of the Industry

Luxury market continues to bounce back amid a new economic reality, but discretionary spending continues to face unrelenting pressure

Hong Kong reclaims its status as the luxury market with the highest per capita expenditure

reclaims its status as the luxury market with the highest per capita expenditure Tumultuous global economy challenges recovery across all regions

Ongoing uncertainty in Europe is further disrupting the world's economy

is further disrupting the world's economy Recovery of performance across different categories continues to exhibit mixed results

Luxury bags and leather goods continue to reign as leading alternative asset class

Luxury experiences and lifestyles category offers major untapped growth opportunities

Inflation rate forecast to moderate but remain above target in 2023-2024

Five out of the top 10 global economies will be emerging markets

Heightened significance of affluent consumers in emerging markets a mid uncertain times

China and the US maintain their positions as the world's two leading luxury goods markets

and the US maintain their positions as the world's two leading luxury goods markets China's luxury market a catalyst for full recovery but concerns over slowdown pose threat

luxury market a catalyst for full recovery but concerns over slowdown pose threat China retains title as second largest population of wealthy and affluent individuals

retains title as second largest population of wealthy and affluent individuals Repatriated shopping habits in mainland China now deeply ingrained and hard to break

now deeply ingrained and hard to break The US delivers its strongest year in actual value terms post-2020 recovery

The US to remain the world's most important wealth market

Recovery in travel remains in motion but macroeconomic challenges threaten its trajectory

Tourist spending on luxury remains low, but numbers creep closer to pre-pandemic levels

Digital transformation continues to accelerate

Omnichannel strategy redefines luxury retail and forges the path a head

Outlook for luxury retail development faces continued pressure due to economic uncertainty

Leading companies and brands

Global top 10 powerhouses maintain commanding share in the luxury goods Industry

M&A activity brings some of the biggest names in luxury and fashion together

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA and Richemont SA both outperform the industry

Acquisition of Tiffany & Co boosts LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA ranking

Top trends shaping the industry

Examining five trends shaping luxury goods

Luxury goods businesses under pressure thanks to rocky geopolitical environment

Sluggish growth and surging inflation pose risks to overall performance of luxury goods

Examining the impact of rising inflation on luxury goods and consumer purchasing power

US brand Steve Madden has shifted 50% of production from Asia to Latin America

to Business strategies are adapting to meet the needs of Gen Z consumers as they come of age

Gen Zs to see record growth in gross income

Heritage luxury brands thrive in age of trendsetting and social consciousness among Gen Z

Luxury resort Ahau Collection introduces new NFT loyalty scheme to attract Gen Z tourists

Digital transformation becomes a playground for luxury business development

Continued acceleration of luxury e-commerce albeit at a slower pace of growth

Gaming goes mainstream and increasingly crosses into the realms of luxury and travel

Hugo Boss invests in greater personalisation with a new AI Digital Campus in Portugal

invests in greater personalisation with a new AI Digital Campus in Changing sustainability regulations put luxury brands under increasing pressure

Inflationary pressures drive consumer exploration in alternative product access strategies

Reviewing the role of goods through a "less is more" lens bodes well for heritage brands

Luxury brands under ever-increasing pressure and scrutiny to improve their ESG practices

Balenciaga joins the group of luxury brands venturing into resale with its Re-Sell platform

Exploring new horizons for luxury brands to venture into home, hospitality and lifestyle

Luxury lifestyle extensions to help sustain growth while tapping into new pockets of wealth

Substantial wealth generation unlocks prospects and pushes boundaries of standard hospitality

Cutting-edge luxury wellness clinics, spas and medical tourism continue to rise

Dolce & Gabbana takes brand to the next frontier by moving into real estate development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdelnv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets