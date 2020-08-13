World Market Outlook for the Gaming Peripheral Markets to 2024
The gaming peripheral market is poised to grow by USD 2753.17 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. This report on the gaming peripheral market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports. This study identifies the increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming peripheral market growth during the next few years.
The gaming peripheral market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The gaming peripheral market covers the following areas:
- Gaming peripheral market sizing
- Gaming peripheral market forecast
- Gaming peripheral market industry analysis.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming peripheral market vendors that include Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Also, the gaming peripheral market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wired - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wireless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Controllers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Headsets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Keyboards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mouse pads - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Corsair Components Inc.
- GN Store Nord AS
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Logitech International SA
- Microsoft Corp.
- Razer Inc.
- Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
- Sony Corp.
- SteelSeries ApS
- Turtle Beach Corp.
