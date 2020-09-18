World Market Outlook for the Regenerative Medicine Market to 2025 with Focus on Stem Cells, Tissue Engineering, BioBanking & CAR-T Industries

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025; Stem Cells, Tissue Engineering, BioBanking & CAR-T Industries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Regenerative medicine's main objective is to heal and replace organs/cells that have been damaged by age, trauma or disease. Congenital defects can also be addressed with regenerative medicine. Therefore, it's market encompasses dermal wounds, cardiovascular disease, specific cancer types and organ replacement. To that end, regenerative medicine is a broader field and manipulates the body's immune system and regeneration potential to achieve its requirement. Financially speaking, investment into this space is dominated by grants, private investors and publicly traded stocks. Looking forward, the regenerative medicine market is promising for a number of robust reasons including:

Increasing number of potentially successful clinical trials

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

High unmet need in many indications

Global penetration, especially in Japan will boost the market

Of course, restrictions to this market include strict regulations in certain geographies, and also the level of investment required to support R&D, clinical research, trials and commercialization. Reimbursement strategies are also paramount to the success of the overall space.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the size of the regenerative medicine market, segmentation of the market (stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T therapy), key players and the vast potential of therapies that are in clinical trials. The analysis indicates that the global regenerative medicine market was worth $35 billion in 2019 and will grow to over $124 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 23.3% between this time frame. This report describes the evolution of such a huge market in 15 chapters supported by over 350 tables and figures in 700 pages.

An overview of regenerative medicine that includes: stem cells, allogenic and autogenic cells, umbilical cord blood banking, tissue engineering and CAR T therapies.

Global regenerative medicine market, global breakdown, application breakdown and leading market players

Detailed account of the stem cell industry market by geography, indication and company profiles

Profiles, marketed/pipeline products, financial analysis and business strategy of the major companies in this space

Focus on current trends, business environment, pipeline products, clinical trials, and future market forecast for regenerative medicine

Insight into the challenges faced by stakeholders, particularly about the success vs. failure ratios in developing regenerative medicine drugs and therapies.

Insight into the biobanking industry globally and its impact on the overall market

Description and data for the prevalence of disease types that are addressed by regenerative medicine, stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T therapies

Financial market forecast through 2023 with CAGR values of all market segments outlined in the objective

SWOT analysis of the global market

Geographical analysis and challenges within key topographies including the USA , Japan , South Korea , China and Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Report Synopsis

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Stem Cells and Clinical Trials

4.0 Stem Cells, Disruptive Technology, Drug Discovery & Toxicity Testing

5.0 Stem Cell Biomarkers

6.0 Manufacturing Stem Cell Products



7.0 Investment & Funding

8.0 Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025

9.0 Stem Cell Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025

10.0 Tissue Engineering Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

11.0 Biobanking Market Analysis

12.0 Global Access & Challenges of the Regenerative Medicine Market

13.0 Cell and CAR T Therapy



14.0 Company Profiles

15.0 SWOT Industry Analysis



Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f12can

