World Market Outlook for the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market to 2024: Market Sizing, Market Forecast and Market Industry Analysis

The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market is poised to grow by $878.07 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing investments in surveillance and attack UAVs and increasing preference for ensuring precision targeting capability. This study identifies the growing emphasis on maritime warfare as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years.



The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market covers the following areas:

Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market sizing

Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market forecast

Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market vendors that include Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group. Also, the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



