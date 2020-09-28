World Market Outlook for the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market to 2024: Market Sizing, Market Forecast and Market Industry Analysis
Sep 28, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market is poised to grow by $878.07 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing investments in surveillance and attack UAVs and increasing preference for ensuring precision targeting capability. This study identifies the growing emphasis on maritime warfare as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years.
The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market covers the following areas:
- Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market sizing
- Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market forecast
- Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market vendors that include Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group. Also, the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Integration Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Integration Type
- Space-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Airborne - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Integration Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbus SE
- ASELSAN AS
- BAE Systems Plc
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Leonardo Spa
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z17gj0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets