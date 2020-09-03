World Market Outlook for the Toys and Games Industry: Sectors Sees a Surge in Video Games, e-Sports, Digital Education and STEM Tools Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact of Coronavirus on Toys and Games" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The impact of COVID-19 on toys and games has reinforced many trends already shaping the industry pre-COVID-19, mainly in digital transformation. 2020 demonstrates a further shift towards home entertainment and online education, with surge in video games, including e-sports, and digital education tools, especially STEM. While some traditional toy categories spiked in Q1 2020, there is a long-term trend towards the repositioning of players as entertainment providers on multiple platforms.



This global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



