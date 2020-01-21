World Markets for Adhesives & Sealants, 2018-2019 & 2020-2025
The Global Adhesives, Sealants & Application Equipment Market Should Reach $113.8 Billion by 2025 from $89.1 Billion in 2020, Rising at a CAGR of 5% for the Forecast Period of 2020 to 2025
It has been another normal year for the adhesives and sealants industry. As industrial sectors and the housing market all continue to grow at a nominal rate, manufacturers of adhesives and sealants have also reported normal demand. The major markets for adhesives and sealants, transportation and construction, are behaving normally.
Although major markets have stabilized, the current demand generated by major industrial customers remains almost at the same level as in 2018. The global manufacturing output among major industrial customers has remained static and this has stabilized the development of the specialty adhesives and surface treatment segment.
The Far East continues to represent the highest growth region. Four countries are highlighted as representing opportunities for significant growth - China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. A smaller regional market, Eastern Europe, has three major markets showing above-average demand growth - Poland, Hungary and Russia. With growing investment in its industrial base, India has also become a major growth area in the Asian region and has the potential to develop into a significant market for adhesive and sealant products.
Increased demand for adhesives and sealants is driven by the emergence of new market applications that have resulted from evolving and improving assembly processes. Growth opportunities have been brought about by a shift from major forms of industrial joining such as welding and mechanical fastening to adhesive bonding in major industries such as automobiles.
Similarly, miniaturization of components in the electronics industries has enabled the use of adhesives to replace soldering and brazing in these industries. Nano-engineered adhesives and sealants that combine superior mechanical properties with wear resistance and dimensional stability are increasing the demand for adhesives in various industries.
One of the factors that affects the growth of the adhesives and sealants industry is the variability in oil prices and the consequent effect on raw material prices. When prices of oil and intermediate materials rise sharply, prices of finished goods move up, thus leading to a high degree of uncertainty about higher inflation in the pipeline due to such a disparity.
This report includes:
- An overview of the global market for adhesives and sealants and discussion of innovations, equipment, applications and extreme applications within the industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 estimates for 2019 and 2020 and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2025
- Examination of the major equipment involved in the application of adhesives and sealants, along with the market size
- Information on various manufacturers of different raw materials needed for the production of adhesives and sealants and the market shares of such manufacturers and suppliers
- Evaluation of the newer markets and the present market position for various types of adhesives and sealants
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Accumetric LLC, Bostik S.A., Dow Corning Corp., Hindustan Adhesives Ltd., LifeBond Ltd., Nordson Corp., Sika AG and Total S.A.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market for Adhesives and Sealants by Technology
Chapter 5 Market for Adhesive Applications
Chapter 6 Market for Sealant Applications
Chapter 7 Market for Adhesive and Sealant Application Equipment
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Accumetric Llc
- Acoustical Surfaces Inc.
- Adchem Corp.
- Adco Products Inc.
- Adhbio Spain
- Adhesive Films Inc.
- Adhesive Packaging Specialties Llc
- Adhesives Research, Inc.
- Adhezion Biomedical Llc
- Advance Tapes Intl.
- Albion Engineering Co.
- American Biltrite Inc.
- Apv Engineered Coatings
- Aremco Products Inc.
- Arkema S.A.
- Ashby Cross Co., Inc.
- Ashland Inc.
- Ashland Speciality Chemical Co.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Bdtronic Gmbh
- Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.
- Bemis Associates Inc.
- Bio-Adhesive Alliance Inc.
- Bison International B.V.
- Bondline Electronic Adhesives Inc.
- Bostik S.A.
- Chemence Ltd.
- Cohera Medical Inc.
- Covalence Speciality Adhesives Llc
- Cryo-Life Inc.
- Cyberbond Llc
- Cytec Industries
- Danimer Scientific Llc
- Dap Products Inc.
- Delo Industrie Klebstoffe Gmbh & Co. Kgaa
- Designetics Inc.
- Dexerials Corp.
- Dic Corp.
- Dow Corning Corp.
- Dymax Corp.
- Dynea As
- Dynea Oy
- Ecosynthetix Inc.
- Elmer'S Products Inc.
- Emseal Joint Systems Ltd.
- Ems-Chemie Holding Ag
- Evans Adhesive Corp., Ltd.
- Everbuild Building Products Ltd.
- Everkem Diversified Products Inc.
- Exel Industries
- Fishman Corp.
- Flamemaster Corp.
- Forbo Intl. S.A.
- Foshan Maydos Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Franklin Intl. Inc.
- Gardner-Gibson
- General Sealants Inc.
- Glenmar Technology
- Glue Dots Intl.
- Gorilla Glue Co.
- Graco Inc.
- Gurit Holding Ag
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Heigl Adhesive
- Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa
- Hernon Manufacturing Inc.
- Hexion Inc.
- Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.
- Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd.
- Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Hutchinson S.A.
- Hyper-Branch Medical Technolgy, Inc.
- IGS Industries
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
- ITW Chemin India Ltd.
- ITW Dynatec
- ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids, China
- Jensen Global Inc.
- Jowat Corp.
- Kisling Ag
- Konishi Co., Ltd.
- Kraton Corp.
- Lifebond Ltd.
- Life Industries Corp.
- Lincoln Industrial Corp.
- Lintec Corp.
- Lohmann Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Lohmann-Koester Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Lord Corp.
- Mactac Americas Llc
- Mapei Spa
- Master Bond Inc.
- Mccoy Soudal Sealants & Foams Pvt., Ltd.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Mycronic Ab
- Nanhai Nanguang Chemical & Package Co., Ltd.
- National Starch & Chemical Co.
- Neomend Inc.
- Nichiban Co. Ltd.
- Ningbo Locke Glue Industry Co., Ltd.
- Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co., Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corp.
- Nordson Asymtek K.K.
- Nordson Corp.
- Nordson Efd Llc
- Paramelt Bv
- Parson Adhesives Inc.
- PCI Augsburg Gmbh
- Pecora Corp.
- Pelseal Technologies Llc
- Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd.
- Permatex Inc.
- Permaseal (Pty) Ltd.
- Pidilite Industries Ltd.
- Polymeric Systems Inc.
- Power Adhesives Ltd.
- Premier Building Solutions
- Quilosa-Selena Iberia S.L.U.
- Rohm And Hass Co.
- Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Llc
- Rpm Intl., Inc.
- Scapa Group Plc
- Sca Schucker Gmbh & Co., Kg
- Scheugenpflug Ag
- Scigrip Americas
- Scott Bader Co. Ltd.
- Sealant Equipment & Engineering Inc.
- Selena Fm S.A.
- Selleys Pty Ltd.
- Shanghai Kangda New Materials Co., Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Silicones Of America Inc.
- Shurtape Technologies Inc.
- Sika Ag
- Specialty Adhesive Film Co., Inc.
- Specified Tecnologies Inc.
- Super Glue Corp.
- Tailored Label Products Inc.
- Techadhesion Systems Ltd.
- Tesa Se
- Thermal Innovations Corp.
- Threebond Co., Ltd.
- Total S.A.
- Tremco Illbruck International Gmbh
- Uniseal Inc.
- Universal Sealants (U.K) Ltd.
- Vagnone & Boeri S.R.L
- Valco Melton
- Vibac Group S.P.A.
- Wacker-Chemie Ag
- Welcon Gmbh & Co., Kg
- Wisdom Adhesives Co.
- Wuxi Wanli Adhesion Material Co., Ltd.
- Yiwu City Hengtuo Adhesive Articles Co. Ltd.
- Yparex B.V.
- Yuyao Municipal Kexing Adhesive Co. Ltd.
- Zyvex Technologies Inc.
