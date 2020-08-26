World Markets for Communications Network Infrastructure Hardware, Software & Services 2020: Technology Spending Across Telecommunications, Webscale and Carrier Neutral for 150 Network Operators

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Infrastructure - Tracking Global Markets for Communications Network Infrastructure Hardware, Software & Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telecommunications network operators (TNOs) continue to face slow revenue growth, rising labor costs, and high network capital expenditures (capex). The cost of powering and maintaining networks are also challenges. To cope, telcos are digitally transforming their operations, restructuring their physical asset base, and learning from the Webscale world. Webscale network operators (WNOs) have grown to be among the world's largest companies, and are investing in a range of markets with network needs: connected cars, remote health care, drones and more. WNOs spend big in the cloud, and are pressuring traditional supply chains through their support for open networking, direct work with the ODM/EMS sector, and self-designed chips. A third segment of companies, carrier-neutral network operators (CNNOs) have emerged to help carry and connect a growing portion of the world's network traffic.



In 2017 these three groups of companies employed over 7.7 million people, accounting for $3 trillion in revenues and $400 billion in capex. Their technology spending supports hundreds of vendors across different parts of the value chain. Yet the spending is not stable, or easily predictable. That's especially the case today, as US-China disputes impact supply chains.



The Global Network Infrastructure (GNI) service provides clients with insightful, timely analysis of technology spending trends at over 150 network operators across three markets: telecommunications, Webscale, and carrier-neutral.



Key Questions



1. Who are the top 150 companies investing in communications networks worldwide? How is their network spending changing over time?

2. How will 5G be deployed, how much will it cost, and what new services will it enable?

3. Who are the important tech suppliers involved in Webscale network construction? How do WNOs develop technologies internally & push to market?

4. What role will carrier-neutral network providers play in the 5G market? What new business models are CNNOs pursuing outside telecom?

5. Who are the top 50 vendors to the telecom network operator vertical? How is their market share changing?

6. How will supply chains evolve as politics & security issues alter the US-China relationship?

7. What strategies are telcos adopting to reduce their operating expenses? Which ones are succeeding?

8. How are telecom operators reshaping their workforces, and what is the role of artificial intelligence? Who may benefit from telco AI?

9. Who will be the key players in the connected car market, and what are the main opportunities for network operators?

10. What is the role of edge computing in future networks? How will data center designs change?



The foundation of the network operator analysis is a deep, quantitative understanding of the overall market and its key players. Each quarter, clients receive Excel-based reports tracking the TNO, WNO, and CNNO markets. These reports assess financial & strategic developments in each segment, and give near-term guidance on market outlook.



The quarterly tracker & annual forecast provide high-level market analysis, and dig deep into network spending trends and related opportunities for vendors. GNI clients also receive a bi-annual review of vendor market share in the TNO segment.



Other core deliverables include:

"Webscale Playbooks" - 8 per year, assessing key WNOs

TNO profiles, focused on network spending: 4 per year

CNNO profiles: 4 per year

Vendor profiles: 6/year, focused on Asia -based suppliers

-based suppliers Technology insights: 4 reports per year, focused on volatility, dislocation, and new opportunities.

Market insights: 4 reports per year, focused on cost related topics for telcos, policy issues and financial markets.

Some key companies in each area include:

Vendors: Accenture, Accton, ADTRAN, ADVA, Allied Telesis, Amdocs, ARRIS, Atos Origin, Calix, Capgemini, Casa, Ceragon, CCSCL, Ciena, Cisco, Comba, CommScope, Corning, DASAN Zhone, Datang, DyCom, Ericsson, Fiberhome, Fujikura, Fujitsu, Furukawa, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Infinera, Infosys, Italtel, Juniper Networks, NEC, Nokia, Oracle, Radisys, Radware, Ribbon Communications, SAP, Sopra Steria, TCSL, Wipro, and ZTE

