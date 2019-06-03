World Markets for Fermentation Ingredients

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

After categorizing the main fermentation products, the report describes each individual product, reviews industry developments, estimates current volumes produced and consumed, and finally considers price trends and industry structure.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03326183/?utm_source=PRN







Building on carbohydrate conversion rates and production sites, the report estimates demand for carbohydrates for specific regions and contrasted it with availability. The regions and products that may experience tighter production due to restrained raw materials are identified.



This report does not cover every industrial product that is fermented.Most of the products covered in this report have been on the market for years, but the examples of astaxanthin and beta-carotene demonstrate how difficult it is to introduce such products with sustainability.



Few recently introduced industrial fermentation products have become mainstream practices, and many new products ultimately disappear.



The report concludes with a review of the most important companies active in the fermentation process arena.



Report Includes:

- 122 data tables and 13 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for fermentation ingredients

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Details of the latest developments in major fermentation products

- A look into the interrelationship between ethanol and other carbohydrate-using industries

- Description of markets and industry developments of crude antibiotics, organic acids, amino acids, vitamins and carotenoids

- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Novozymes A/S, DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., Danisco A/S, CJ CheilJedang, and Fufeng Group Co. Ltd.



Summary

The most important products manufactured by fermentation include -

- Crude antibiotics.

- Organic acids.

- Amino acids.

- Polysaccharides and polymers.

- Enzymes.

- Vitamins and carotenoids.



While the markets for virtually all of these categories have expanded at respectable levels, the production landscape has continued to evolve with some major changes.



The 2019 market value of crude fermentation-derived antibiotics is estimated at $REDACTED billion.Consumption has increased by REDACTED% to REDACTED% per year, with prices similar in growth.



Government regulations and limitations in use for antibiotics impacted market performance during 2018 and leveled off during the first part of 2019.



Citric acid traditionally dominates the category of organic acids.The product grew strongly due to its robust popularity as an acidifier in foods, as a pH regulator in many technical applications and as a building block in detergents.



Volumes sold surpassed REDACTED million tons in 2018 and are expected to reach REDACTED million tons in 2019, and, using price trends that showed declines per kilogram compared to previous years, the market is estimated at $REDACTED billion for 2019.All other organic acids are much smallerin consumption and value, although lactic acid markets have grown significantly in recent years,currently topping the $REDACTED billion market value threshold.



Succinic acid is growing strongly, and it isexpected to maintain its strong growth through 2024 as demand increases.



Lysine and monosodium glutamate (MSG) have always been popular fermentation-derived amino acids, but lysine consumption is currently approaching REDACTED million metric tons and MSG consumption exceeds REDACTED million metric tons.MSG was historically an Asian product, but lysine is also being developed in Asian countries (more so than in Europe or North America) due to its relevance for the compound feed industry, which is growing faster in the Asia-Pacific region than in any other part of the world.



Threonine development, which is following in the footsteps of lysine development, has made progress in becoming respected as a standard feed ingredient. The market for tryptophan, although

growing, is still small compared to other ingredients.



Polysaccharides and polymers are led by the product xanthan.Xanthan's market value will reach $REDACTED million in 2019, up from $REDACTED million in 2018.



Most of that gain is due to strong consumption in the food and oil-drilling industries, as opposed to increased prices. The low prevailing prices triggered an industry shakeout, and the producer landscape currently consists of a limited number of sizeable manufacturers,with the traditional Western producers maintaining a leading market presence.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03326183/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

