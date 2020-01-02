World Markets for Fog Computing, 2016-2019 & 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fog Computing Market by Component and by Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes and forecasts the fog computing market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million).

The assessment of fog computing market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the fog computing market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the fog computing market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operative in fog computing market. To understand the competitive landscape in the fog computing market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the fog computing market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the fog computing market by segmenting it based on component, application, and region. All the market segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the fog computing market are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Toshiba Corporation, Dell, Fujitsu, Intel, Schneider Electric Software, ARM, Nebbiolo Technologies, and PrismTech Corporation.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Fog Computing Market, 2016-2025 (USD Million)

2.2. Global Fog Computing Market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global Fog Computing Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Market Drivers

3.5. Restraints

3.6. Opportunity

3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. PESTLE Analysis

3.9. Fog Computing Market: Market Attractiveness Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Fog Computing Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.2. Strategic Development



Chapter 5. Fog Computing Market - Component Analysis

5.1. Global Fog Computing Market Share, by Component, 2018 and 2025

5.2. Global Fog Computing Market by Hardware, 2016-2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Global Fog Computing Market by Software, 2016-2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Fog Computing Market - Application Analysis

6.1. Global Fog Computing Market Share, by Application, 2018 and 2025

6.2. Global Fog Computing Market by Building & Home Automation, 2016-2025 (USD Million)

6.3. Global Fog Computing Market by Smart Energy, 2016-2025 (USD Million)

6.4. Global Fog Computing Market by Connected Health, 2016-2025 (USD Million)

6.5. Global Fog Computing Market by Smart Manufacturing, 2016-2025 (USD Million)

6.6. Global Fog Computing Market by Connected Vehicles, 2016-2025 (USD Million)

6.7. Global Fog Computing Market by Security & Emergency System, 2016-2025 (USD Million)

6.8. Global Fog Computing Market by Transportation & Logistics, 2016-2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Fog Computing Market - Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Fog Computing Market Share, By Region, 2018-2025

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. The Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Microsoft Corporation

8.2. Cisco Systems

8.3. Toshiba Corporation

8.4. Dell

8.5. Fujitsu

8.6. Intel Corporation

8.7. Schneider Electric Software

8.8. ARM

8.9. Nebbiolo Technologies

8.10. PrismTech Corporation



