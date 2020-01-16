World Markets for Metamaterials, Forecast to 2030 - In-Depth Profiles of 30 Companies, Including Anywaves, Echodyne, Evolv Technologies, Fractal Antenna Systems, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Metamaterials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metamaterials applications will represent a multi-billion market within the next decade with product advances in radar and lidar for autonomous vehicles, telecommunications antenna, 5G networks, coatings, vibration damping, wireless charging, noise prevention and more.



Metamaterials are artificially engineered structures with exceptional material properties (acoustic, electrical, magnetic, optical, etc.). They comprise arrays of resonators that manipulate electromagnetic waves or sound in ways not normally found in nature.



Possessing customized dielectric properties and tunable responses allow for excellent flexibility in a range of applications, their use enabling the manipulation of fields and waves at a subwavelength scale.



Initial R&D in metamaterials has focused on cloaking and light manipulation, but the last few years has seen applications development in:

Telecommunications

Acoustics

Sensors

Radar imaging

Optics (terahertz and infrared)

Coatings & films

Lidar systems for self-driving cars

Medical imaging

There are now over 25 metamaterials product developers worldwide, who have received >$300 million in recent investment as the metamaterials market picks up again after a sluggish few years.



Report contents include:

Description of the global metamaterials market in 2018.

Global revenue estimates to 2030 by markets.

Stage of commercialization for metamaterials applications, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets.

Competitive landscape.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for metamaterials in sound insulation, vibration damping, antennas, thermal management, wireless charging, transport communications, radar, sensors, autonomous vehicles, anti-reflective plastics, security screening, EMI, anti-reflection coatings, solar coatings, displays, soft materials, and medical imaging.

In-depth profiles of 30 companies, including products, investments, partnerships, and commercial activities. Companies profiled include Anywaves, Echodyne, Inc., Evolv Technologies, Inc., Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc, Kymeta Corporation, Lumotive, Metamaterial Technologies, Inc. and Metawave Corporation.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities, and user demand.

Revenues and activities by region.

Markets targeted, by product developers and end-users.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Aims and objectives of the study

1.2 Market opportunity analysis



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Historical metamaterials market

3.2 Recent growth

3.3 Global market revenues, current, and forecast

3.4 Regional analysis

3.5 Market opportunity assessment

3.6 Investment funding in metamaterials

3.7 Future perspectives and prospects

3.8 Market and technology challenges



4 Metamaterials Overview

4.1 What are metamaterials?

4.1.1 Metasurfaces

4.2.1 Electromagnetic metamaterials

4.2.1.1 Double negative (DNG) metamaterials

4.2.1.2 Single negative metamaterials

4.2.1.3 Electromagnetic bandgap metamaterials (EBG)

4.2.1.4 Bi-isotropic and bianisotropic metamaterials

4.2.1.5 Chiral metamaterials

4.2.2 Terahertz metamaterials

4.2.3 Photonic metamaterials

4.2.4 Tunable metamaterials

4.2.5 Frequency selective surface (FSS) based metamaterials

4.2.6 Nonlinear metamaterials

4.2.7 Acoustic metamaterials



5 Markets and Applications for Metamaterials

5.1 Global revenues for metamaterials, by market, 2017-2030 (Millions USD)

5.2 Acoustics

5.2.1 Market drivers and trends

5.2.2 Applications

5.2.2.1 Sound insulation

5.2.2.2 Vibration dampeners

5.2.3 Market assessment, growth prospects and revenue estimates

5.2.3.1 Global revenues for metamaterials in acoustics, 2017-2030

5.3 Communications

5.3.1 Market drivers and trends

5.3.2 Applications

5.3.2.1 Antennas

5.3.2.2 Thermal management

5.3.2.3 Wireless charging

5.3.2.4 Mobile communications in transport

5.3.3 Market assessment, growth prospects and revenue estimates

5.3.3.1 Global revenues for metamaterials in communications, 2017-2030

5.4 Automotive

5.4.1 Market drivers and trends

5.4.2 Applications

5.4.2.1 Radar and sensors

5.4.2.2 Autonomous vehicles

5.4.2.3 Anti-reflective plastics

5.4.3 Market assessment, growth prospects and revenue estimates

5.4.3.1 Global revenues for metamaterials in automotive, 2017-2030

5.5 Aerospace, Defence & Security

5.5.1 Market drivers and trends

5.5.2 Applications

5.5.2.1 Stealth technology

5.5.2.2 Radar

5.5.2.3 Optical sensors

5.5.2.4 Security screening

5.5.2.5 Composites

5.5.2.6 Windscreen films

5.5.2.7 Electromagnetic shielding

5.5.2.8 Thermal management

5.5.3 Market assessment, growth prospects and revenue estimates

5.5.3.1 Global revenues for metamaterials in aerospace, defense and security 2017-2030

5.6 Coatings And Films

5.6.1 Market drivers and trends

5.6.2 Applications

5.6.2.1 Cooling films

5.6.2.2 Anti-reflection surfaces

5.6.2.3 Optical solar reflection coatings

5.6.3 Market assessment, growth prospects, and revenue estimates

5.6.3.1 Global revenues for metamaterials in coatings and films, 2017-2030

5.7 Solar

5.7.1 Market drivers and trends

5.7.2 Applications

5.7.3 Global revenues for metamaterials in solar, 2017-2030

5.8 Medical Imaging

5.8.1 Market drivers and trends

5.8.2 Applications

5.8.2.1 Radiation detectors

5.8.3 Global revenues for metamaterials in medical imaging, 2017-2030

5.9 Touch Screens And Displays

5.9.1 Market drivers and trends

5.9.2 Applications

5.9.2.1 Stretchable displays

5.9.2.2 Soft materials



6 Metamaterials Company Profiles



7 Main Metamaterials Research Centres and Groups



Companies Mentioned



Anywaves

Echodyne, Inc.

Evolv Technologies, Inc.

Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc.

Kymeta Corporation

Lumotive

Metamaterial Technologies, Inc.

Metawave Corporation

and more...



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uw9g98

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



