World Markets for Powertrain Sensors, Forecast to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Vehicles Equipped with Modern ICE Drivetrain and HEVs are Anticipated to Trigger Growth

The "Powertrain Sensor Market by Sensor Type for ICE Vehicle (Position, Pressure, Speed, Temperature), Sensor Type for EV (Position, Temperature, Current, Voltage), Propulsion, Powertrain Subsystem, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global powertrain sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2027, from an estimated USD 19.8 billion in 2019.

The market comprises major manufacturers such as Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hella (Germany), Texas Instruments (US), and Aptiv (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Increasing adoption of vehicles equipped with modern ICE drivetrain and HEVs are anticipated to trigger the growth of the powertrain sensor market.

Increasing adoption of powertrain sensors required for better fuel economy and decrease in carbon emissions are the primary enablers for the growth of the powertrain sensor market. However, decreasing price of powertrain sensors would restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Other powertrain sensors segment is the largest sensor type for ICE vehicles segment during the forecast period.



Other powertrain sensors include important sensors like oxygen sensor (lambda sensor), NOx sensor, and fuel level sensors. These sensors are costlier than other sensors in a powertrain. There is no alternative to these sensors. Hence, other powertrain sensors dominate the powertrain sensor market for ICE vehicles.



Light-duty vehicle segment is expected to dominate the powertrain sensor market.



Each light-duty vehicle is installed with the powertrain sensors for keeping an eye on proper operations of powertrain subsystems. OEMs are customizing/tuning powertrain sensors for their respective vehicle models. Considering the availability of customization in vehicles, people are also willing to go for such vehicle offerings. This is the reason for the growth of the light-duty vehicle market in every region.



Latin America is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Most of Tier I and Tier II suppliers and OEMs are focusing on the Latin American automotive market. Countries in Latin America are becoming self-dependent and economically strong. The production of vehicles in this region is increasing. People in these countries are also looking out for vehicles with more features. This is the reason for the growth of the Latin American powertrain sensor market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Industry Overview



6 Market Overview

6.1 Drivers: Powertrain Sensor Market

6.2 Restraints: Powertrain Sensor Market

6.3 Opportunities: Powertrain Sensor Market

6.4 Challenges: Powertrain Sensor Market

6.5 Impact Analysis: Powertrain Sensor



7 Powertrain Sensor Market, By Sensor Type for ICE Vehicle

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Temperature Sensor

7.3 Pressure Sensor

7.4 Speed Sensor

7.5 Position Sensor

7.6 Other Powertrain Sensors



8 Powertrasin Sensor Market, By Electric Vehicle Powertrain Sensor Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Position Sensor

8.3 Current Sensor

8.4 Voltage Sensor

8.5 Temperature Sensor



9 Powertrain Sensor Market, By Powertrain Sub-System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Engine

9.2.1 Engine Coolant Temperature Sensor

9.2.2 Engine Oil Temperature Sensor

9.2.3 Engine Oil Pressure Sensor

9.2.4 Fuel Rail Pressure Sensor

9.2.5 Throttle Position Sensor

9.2.6 Camshaft Position Sensor

9.2.7 Crankshaft Position Sensor

9.2.8 Fuel Level Sensor

9.3 Drivetrain

9.3.1 Transmission Oil Temperature Sensor

9.3.2 Brake Vaccum Pressure Sensor

9.3.3 Transmission Input Speed Sensor

9.3.4 Transmission Output Speed Sensor

9.3.5 Vehicle Speed Sensor

9.4 Exhaust

9.4.1 Manifold Air Temperature Sensor

9.4.2 Egr Position Sensor

9.4.3 Oxygen Sensor

9.4.4 Nox Sensor

9.4.5 Map Sensor



10 Powertrain Sensor Market, By Propulsion Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 ICE Vehicle

10.3 Electric Vehicle



11 Powertrain Sensor Market, By ICE Vehicle

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Light Duty Vehicle

11.3 Heavy Duty Vehicle



12 Powertrain Sensor Market, By Electric Vehicle

12.1 Introduction

12.2 BEV

12.3 HEV

12.4 FCEV



13 Powertrain Sensor Market, By Region

13.1 Regional Landscape

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.2.1 China

13.2.2 Japan

13.2.3 South Korea

13.2.4 India

13.2.5 Thailand

13.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 France

13.3.3 Spain

13.3.4 UK

13.3.5 Russia

13.3.6 Turkey

13.3.8 Rest of Europe

13.4 North America

13.4.1 US

13.4.2 Canada

13.4.3 Mexico

13.5 Rest Of the World

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.1 Iran

13.5.3 Others



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Markint Ranking Analysis

14.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.4.1 Visionary Leaders

14.4.2 Innovators

14.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.4.4 Emerging Companies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Robert Bosch

15.2 Continental

15.3 Aptiv

15.4 ZF

15.5 Denso

15.6 Texas Instruments

15.7 Renesas

15.8 Valeo

15.9 Hella

15.1 NXP

15.11 Allegro Microsystems LLC

15.12 Amphenol Corporation

15.13 AMS AG

15.15 CTS Corporation

15.15 Littlefuse

15.15 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.17 TE Connectivity

15.18 Sensata Technologies

15.19 Leon Electronics

15.2 Semitec Corporation



