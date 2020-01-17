World Markets for Protective Cases, Forecast to 2027: A $16+ Billion Opportunity
Jan 17, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Cases - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Protective Cases Market accounted for $10.44 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $16.48 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The increasing number of smartphone users and the rising user concerns to protect expensive mobile devices are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit products across the globe is restraining market growth.
Based on the distribution channel, online stores segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the advancements in digital payment technology and an increase in the number of mobile Internet users across the globe.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the demand for cheaper protective cases especially slim cases which are comparatively high in emerging countries namely India and China and there is a large presence of local players manufacturing low priced protective case in these countries.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Protective Cases Market, By Device
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Tablet
5.3 Smartphone
6 Global Protective Cases Market, By Price Range
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Premium
6.3 Mid
6.4 Low
7 Global Protective Cases Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Flip Covers
7.3 Rugged Cases
7.4 Folio Cases
7.5 Slim Cases
8 Global Protective Cases Market, By Case Weight
8.1 Introduction
8.2 3 Kg and below
8.3 3 to 5 kg
8.4 5-10 kg
8.5 10-15 kg
8.6 15 kg & above
9 Global Protective Cases Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Online Stores
9.3 Single-brand Store
9.4 Multi-brand Store
9.4.1 Independent Stores
9.4.2 Organized Stores
10 Global Protective Cases Market, By Material Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Metal
10.2.1 Steel
10.2.2 Aluminum
10.3 Plastic
10.3.1 Polypropylene
10.3.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
10.3.3 Polystyrene
10.3.4 Polyethylene
10.3.5 Polyamide
10.4 Leather
11 Global Protective Cases Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Medical & Fire Safety Equipment
11.3 Military Equipment
11.4 Biotechnology
11.5 Electronic And Semiconductor Components
11.6 Automotive & Mechanical Parts
11.7 Measuring & Communication
11.8 Photography And Music Equipment
11.9 Chemicals
12 Global Protective Cases Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Pelican Products, Inc.
14.2 SKB Corporation, Inc.
14.3 PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH
14.4 C.H. Ellis Company, Inc.
14.5 GT Line S.r.l.
14.6 ZARGES GmbH
14.7 GMOHLING Transportgerte GmbH
14.8 Gemstar Manufacturing Inc.
14.9 Nefab Group
14.10 Suprobox
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ritv0
