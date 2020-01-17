World Markets for Protective Cases, Forecast to 2027: A $16+ Billion Opportunity

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Cases - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protective Cases Market accounted for $10.44 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $16.48 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



The increasing number of smartphone users and the rising user concerns to protect expensive mobile devices are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit products across the globe is restraining market growth.



Based on the distribution channel, online stores segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the advancements in digital payment technology and an increase in the number of mobile Internet users across the globe.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the demand for cheaper protective cases especially slim cases which are comparatively high in emerging countries namely India and China and there is a large presence of local players manufacturing low priced protective case in these countries.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Protective Cases Market, By Device

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tablet

5.3 Smartphone



6 Global Protective Cases Market, By Price Range

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Premium

6.3 Mid

6.4 Low



7 Global Protective Cases Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flip Covers

7.3 Rugged Cases

7.4 Folio Cases

7.5 Slim Cases



8 Global Protective Cases Market, By Case Weight

8.1 Introduction

8.2 3 Kg and below

8.3 3 to 5 kg

8.4 5-10 kg

8.5 10-15 kg

8.6 15 kg & above



9 Global Protective Cases Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Online Stores

9.3 Single-brand Store

9.4 Multi-brand Store

9.4.1 Independent Stores

9.4.2 Organized Stores



10 Global Protective Cases Market, By Material Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Metal

10.2.1 Steel

10.2.2 Aluminum

10.3 Plastic

10.3.1 Polypropylene

10.3.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

10.3.3 Polystyrene

10.3.4 Polyethylene

10.3.5 Polyamide

10.4 Leather



11 Global Protective Cases Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Medical & Fire Safety Equipment

11.3 Military Equipment

11.4 Biotechnology

11.5 Electronic And Semiconductor Components

11.6 Automotive & Mechanical Parts

11.7 Measuring & Communication

11.8 Photography And Music Equipment

11.9 Chemicals



12 Global Protective Cases Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Pelican Products, Inc.

14.2 SKB Corporation, Inc.

14.3 PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH

14.4 C.H. Ellis Company, Inc.

14.5 GT Line S.r.l.

14.6 ZARGES GmbH

14.7 GMOHLING Transportgerte GmbH

14.8 Gemstar Manufacturing Inc.

14.9 Nefab Group

14.10 Suprobox



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ritv0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

