World Materials & Tools for Point-of-Care & Rapid Diagnostics Development Conference 2023: Networking, Collaboration, and Insights (Laguna Hills, CA - November 28-30, 2023)

Welcome to the Materials & Tools for Point-of-Care & Rapid Diagnostics Development 2023 Conference to be held in-person on-site in beautiful Laguna Hills, California.

Bringing together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry, this established event, will discuss the latest innovations and developments in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields as they impact POC & Rapid Dx - materials such as plastics as they are used for Dx Development



Emphasis is also placed on SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Dx and Technology Approaches and Themes: Lateral Flow and Beyond.There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from the US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific.

Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.



Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent tracks and sessions to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Techologies, Companies and Commercialization 2023

Materials & Tools for Point-of-Care & Rapid Diagnostics 2023

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) & Cell-Free RNAs: Technologies & Biological Investigations 2023

There is an extensive exhibit hall featuring companies from these fields enabling business development, partnering and networking.



Extensive networking opportunities available over the course of this 2.5-day conference during breakfasts, lunches, beer and wine and dinner receptions.

Agenda:

3D-Printed Sensors and Technology Development in Sensors Field

Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications

Low-Cost POC Devices for Deployment Worldwide in Resource-Limited Settings

Microfluidics for Wearables and Mobile Diagnostics Development

Smartphone-based Mobile Diagnostics

Various Plastics and Methodologies for Diagnostics Development

Keynote Speakers

Martyn Boutelle - Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London

- Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London Victor Ugaz - Professor & Interim Department Head, Texas A&M University

- Professor & Interim Department Head, Marc Madou - Chancellor's Professor, University of California-Irvine

- Chancellor's Professor, An-Bang Wang - Distinguished Professor, Institute of Applied Mechanics, National Taiwan University

Jane Brock - Chief of Breast Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School

