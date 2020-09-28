World Meal Kit Market Analysis 2020, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Gobble Inc, Gousto, Koninklijke Ahold N.V., PeachDish, Purple Carrot and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meal kit Market Research Report by Type - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Meal kit Market is expected to grow from USD 3,197.22 Million in 2019 to USD 6,646.20 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.97%.

This research report categorizes the Meal kit to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:





On the basis of Type, the Meal kit Market is examined across Health-conscious Meal Kit, Omnivore Meal Kit, and Regional Cuisine Meal Kit.

On the basis of Serving, the Meal kit Market is examined across Family/Four Serving and Two Serving.

On the basis of Geography, the Meal kit Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region is examined across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region is examined across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region is examined across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Meal kit Market including Gobble Inc., Gousto, Green Chef Corporation, HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold N.V., PeachDish, Plated, Purple Carrot, Sun Basket, and Terra's Kitchen.



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Meal kit Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Meal kit Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Meal kit Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Meal kit Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Meal kit Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Meal kit Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Meal kit Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights



7. Global Meal kit Market, By Type



8. Global Meal kit Market, By Serving



9. Americas Meal kit Market



10. Asia-Pacific Meal kit Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Meal kit Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Gobble Inc.

13.2. Gousto

13.3. Green Chef Corporation

13.4. HelloFresh SE

13.5. Koninklijke Ahold N.V.

13.6. PeachDish

13.7. Plated

13.8. Purple Carrot

13.9. Sun Basket

13.10. Terra's Kitchen



