World Medical Devices Market Analysis, 2016-2019 & 2024 - Mergers & Acquisitions, Bellwether Companies, Top Countries
Dec 11, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Medical Devices, 10th Edition (45 Specific Device Markets and 50 Country Markets Forecasted to 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report in its 10th edition, provides a comprehensive view of the medical device market and opportunity for medical device manufacturers, competitors, and investors. The report examines the companies in the market, the types of devices sold across the global market, and the country markets they are sold in.
As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing and forecasts for the world medical device market and the medical device markets of 50 countries, providing the following market data:
- Global Medical Device Market, 2016-2024
- Global Markets for Specific Medical Devices, 2019-2024
- Top 20 Country Device Markets, 2019-2024
- Countries 21-50: Country Device Markets, 2019-2024
- Medical Device Spending as a Percentage of Total Health Spending, by Country, 2019 Estimates
Mergers & Acquisitions
Medical device leaders look to acquisitions to boost growth, gain share and take advantage of buying opportunities. In 2015 and early 2016, key market players were active in mergers and acquisitions. During 2017 M&A activity remained strong, though there was a slowing down of deals in 2018.
So far in 2019, it looks like a moderate year for M&A, comparatively, with the bulk of activity in the pending stage. The report includes a table that contains a select listing of the mergers and acquisitions that occurred in the medical device market in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019.
Bellwether Companies
Global Market for Medical Devices looks at 15 companies in the industry that are large, global and representative of different categories of medical devices. The companies' performance provides insight into the performance of the global device market and reveals trends in geographic sales distribution and research and development spending. The report provides details related to the performance of these companies in 2018 and 2019.
The Global Market for Medical Devices, 10th edition, also surveys regulatory practices across the world, looks at the status of the hospital industry and notes key market drivers and limiters.
For the purposes of this report, the definition of a medical device is a broad one. A medical device is a product that is used in treatment, diagnosis or injury repair in a patient that does not achieve its effect through chemical action or metabolism in the human body. Most importantly, these are devices that are regulated.
Because of the broad definition, estimates of medical device markets vary, as any item from a nuclear camera or catheter to a latex glove can be considered a medical device. In consideration of the fragmentation of this market, several reports vary on the definition, scope and methodology in calculating the total medical device market.
In this report, medical devices include those that are used to treat, diagnose or monitor a condition.
Key Topics Covered
1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Top Companies
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Scope and Methodology
- Conclusions
2: Introduction
- Overview
- Regulation in the United States
- Classification of Medical Devices
- Regulation in Europe
- Regulation in Japan
- Regulation in China
- Regulation in Canada
- Regulation in Brazil
- World Health Care Trends
- Unique Device Identifier (UDI)
3: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Introduction
- Selected Significant Device Industry Mergers and Acquisitions
4: Specific Device Markets
- Blood Collection Supplies
- Catheters
- CPAP Devices
- Critical Care Analysis - Blood Gas Analyzers
- Defibrillators
- Dialysis Equipment & Supplies
- Endoscopes
- Gastric Banding and Bariatric Devices
- Hip Implants
- Infusion Pumps
- Intraocular Lens Devices
- Knee Implants
- Posterior-Stabilized Knee Implants
- Cruciate-Retaining Knee Implants
- Unicompartmental Knee Implants
- Medical Beds
- Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)
- MRI
- Nasal Cannulae
- Ostomy Products
- Pacemakers
- Patient Monitoring
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Medical Gloves
- Stents
- Ultrasound
- Wheelchairs
- Wound Care Devices, Advanced Technologies
- X-Ray and Digital X-Ray
5: Bellwether Companies
- Overview
- Revenue Performance - 15 Bellwether Companies
- US Versus International Sales
- Investment in Research and Development
6: Market Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Aging Population
- Increase in Chronic Disease
- Market Constraints
- Pressure on Prices
- Group Purchasing Organization
- Value Analysis Committees
- State of the US Hospital Market
- Medical Device Size and Growth
- Market by Region
- Market by Country: Top 20
7: Company Profiles: Bellwether
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson
- Abbott Laboratories
- Cardinal Health
- Siemens Healthineers
- Stryker Corporation
- Becton Dickinson and Co. (BD)
- Roche
- Philips
- GE Healthcare
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Danaher Corp
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International, Inc.
8: Company Profiles: Other Market Participants
- 3M Health Care
- Access Scientific, LLC
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- Advanced Bionics AG
- Alcon, Inc.
- Angiodynamics
- Arjo AB
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- BSN medical GmbH - Essity
- Canon Medical Systems
- Coloplast A/S
- CONMED Corporation
- ConvaTec
- Cook Medical
- Cooper Surgical, Inc.
- Dentsply-Sirona
- Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Essilor Luxottica S.A.
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- GF Health Products Inc.
- Haemonetics
- Hill-Rom
- Hollister Incorporated
- Invacare Corporation
- IRadimed Corporation
- Masimo Corporation
- Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Mlnlycke Health Care AB
- Nova Biomedical
- Olympus Corporation
- Paul Hartmann AG
- PerkinElmer, Inc
- ResMed
- Smith & Nephew plc.
- Teleflex Inc
- Terumo Corporation
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
- Vyaire Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w37kik
