World Micro Announces Sponsorship of the 2022 ECIA Executive Conference

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Micro, a global electronics distributor providing unique solutions to complex supply chain challenges, is proud to announce sponsorship of various segments of the ECIA Executive Conference in Chicago on October 23rd - 25th. This conference will be attended by a variety of leaders and professionals in all phases of the electronics component supply chain industry. Those attending have a common goal of improving business environments during the sale, manufacturing, and distribution of electronic components.

Additionally, this event grants World Micro the opportunity to promote lesser-known manufacturers. The company's franchised lines continue to provide to customers while still maintaining stringent quality standards.

Being an ECIA member as well as a proud sponsor of this event shows World Micro's commitment to its customers, partners, and colleagues.

Regarding this opportunity, Bettina Clark, World Micro Director of Supplier Development, states, "We are thrilled to sponsor various segments of this event and to connect with executive leaders within the electronics industry. This event provides great market insights with renowned speakers who cover 'real time' topics impacting our industry."

As the electronics industry shifts, World Micro continues to offer unique solutions. More than ever, the need for alternates has become a necessity, and specialized manufacturers are essential in meeting demands. OEMs are in need of strong pricing and reasonable lead times. The line card focuses on these types of manufacturers who offer solutions while maintaining a focus on quality.

About World Micro, Inc.:

World Micro and its wholly owned subsidiary, MIT Distributors, are globally franchised distributors focusing on commodities such as electronic components, specialty hardware, wire & cable, electromechanical, and interconnecting products. World Micro's specialties include global sourcing & procurement, kitting & assembly, inventory management programs, AOG fulfillment, quality testing & inspection, ITAR/export compliance, and engineering & technical support. By focusing on quality systems & custom-tailored programs, World Micro and MIT successfully provide supply chain solutions that exceed each customers' rigid requirements and expectations. They are ISO 9001:2015, AS9120, AC 00-56, and Small Business Certified, ITAR Registered, and ERAI Members. To find out more and learn about what World Micro has to offer, visit World Micro on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/world-micro-components

