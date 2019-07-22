World Micro Battery Market Expected to Register a CAGR of 30.4% During 2019-2025 - Integration of Micro Batteries in Smart Textiles Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Battery Market by Type (Thin Film, Printed, Solid State Chip Battery), Capacity, Rechargeability, Application (Smart Cards, Smart Packaging, Medical Devices, Wearable Devices), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Size & Projections

The micro battery market was valued at USD 107.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 631.2 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 30.4% between 2019 and 2025. The market registered a shipment of 21.3 million units in 2018 and is expected to witness a shipment of 396 million units by 2025, at a CAGR of 53.8% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The application areas of wearable devices are growing from consumer electronics and medical devices to wireless communication devices.

The market for wearable technology is witnessing increasing product innovation with new product launches and developments. These come in many shapes and forms, and most wearable applications require ultra-thin durable batteries, creating a huge market potential for micro batteries.

However, the technical inabilities of micro battery in terms of energy density and capacity, and lack of standardization in the development of these batteries are major factors restraining the micro battery market's growth.



Micro battery market in APAC to witness highest growth rate in coming years



The micro battery market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The market in APAC mainly comprises developing economies, such as China and India, which have a huge potential for the micro battery.

Increasing demand for IoT and portable consumer electronic devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market for micro battery in APAC. In this region, the popularity of next-generation smart cards is rapidly increasing. This has, in turn, led to the growth in demand for micro batteries to be integrated into the smart cards as power sources.

The market for micro battery in APAC is expected to grow due to the demand for smart packaging, wearable devices, and consumer electronics from major countries in this region.

Micro battery market to be driven by secondary batteries during forecast period



The secondary battery segment is expected to hold a significant share of the micro battery market during the forecast period. Rechargeable batteries with long lifespan are used in wearable devices, medical devices, wireless sensor nodes, and consumer electronics, among others.

With the advancement in technologies used in wearable devices and medical devices, manufacturers are continuously making efforts to come up with innovative designs suitable for their devices. This, in turn, is increasing the need for bendable, flexible, and high-capacity rechargeable batteries that can last long. Therefore, the demand for secondary micro batteries in the aforementioned applications is high and is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.



Printed battery expected to grow at significant CAGR during forecast period



The printed battery market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Printed batteries are a newer type of micro batteries. They are mostly built from zinc-based materials.

Advantages such as thin size, small form factor, and ability to be disposed of easily have made printed batteries popular in the smart packaging and medical application markets. Recent technological advancements in printed batteries are also expected to fuel their demand.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Geographic Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Primary Sources

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Arriving at the Market Share By Bottom-Up Approach (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Arriving at the Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Micro Battery Market

4.2 Micro Battery Market, By Type

4.3 Micro Battery Market in North America, By Country and Application

4.4 Micro Battery Market, By Application

4.5 Micro Battery Market, By Country, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Inherent Advantages of Micro Batteries

5.1.1.2 Growth in the Adoption of Wearable Devices

5.1.1.3 Need for Compact Batteries in Medical Devices

5.1.1.4 Demand for Thin and Flexible Batteries in IoT Devices

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Technical Inabilities of Micro Batteries

5.1.2.2 High Capital Investment

5.1.2.3 Lack of Standardization in the Development of Micro Batteries

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Integration of Micro Batteries in Smart Textiles

5.1.3.2 Rise in the Adoption of Wireless Sensors

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Complex Design Process

5.1.4.2 High Competition From Conventional Battery Technologies

5.1.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Components of Micro Battery

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electrodes

6.2.1 Cathode

6.2.2 Anode

6.3 Electrolytes

6.4 Substrates

6.5 Current Collectors

6.6 Others



7 Micro Battery Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thin Film Battery

7.2.1 Thin Film Battery Led the Global Micro Battery Market in 2018

7.3 Printed Battery

7.3.1 Printed Batteries are Mostly Primary Batteries Composed of Non-Toxic Components

7.4 Solid State Chip Battery

7.4.1 Solid State Chip Batteries are Packaged as A Surface Mount Device



8 Micro Battery Market, By Rechargeability

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Primary Battery

8.2.1 Primary Batteries are Prominently Used in Devices Wherein Charging is Impractical

8.3 Secondary Battery

8.3.1 Rechargeable Batteries have A Higher Demand Than Primary Batteries Because of Their Longer Lifespan



9 Micro Battery Market, By Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Below 10 mAh

9.2.1 Devices That Require Low Power Mostly Employee Micro Batteries With A Capacity Below 10 mAh

9.3 Between 10 mAh to 100 mAh

9.3.1 Above 100 mAh Micro Batteries are Designed for Devices With High Energy Requirements

9.4 Above 100 mAh

9.4.1 Devices That Require Low Power Mostly Employee Micro Batteries With A Capacity Below 10 mAh



10 Micro Battery Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 Micro Batteries for Consumer Electronics Application are in the Initial Stage of Commercialization

10.3 Medical Devices

10.3.1 Penetration of IoT in the Medical Field have Generated Opportunities for New Battery-Powered Medical Devices

10.4 Smart Packaging

10.4.1 Holds A Significant Share in the Overall Micro Battery Market

10.5 Smart Cards

10.5.1 Smart Cards are One of the Major Application Areas for Micro Batteries

10.6 Wearable Devices

10.6.1 Micro Batteries are Increasing Used in Wearable Devices Due to Their Design and Flexibility

10.7 Wireless Sensor Nodes

10.7.1 Wireless Sensor Nodes have Limited Internal Space, Thus Micro Battery is a Preferred Power Source

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Growing Popularity of Micro Batteries is Expected to Widen Their Potential Application Areas in the Coming Years



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Accounted for the Largest Share for Micro Battery Market in North America

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Adoption of IoT in Medical Devices has Created Significant Opportunities for the Growth of Micro Battery Market in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexico is Expected to Be A Lucrative Market for Micro Batteries

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany Invests in Extensive R&D of Battery Production, Due to Which It Holds A Strong Market Value

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Wearable Devices as Well as IoT-Based Medical Devices, is Expected to Drive the Demand for Micro Batteries in the UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 France is an Important Destination in Terms of Technology and Industrialization.

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.3.4.1 Rest of Europe Held the Largest Share of the Micro Battery Market in Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China, Holds Immense Potential for the Growth of the Micro Battery Market

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 The Presence of Major Wearable Devices Manufacturing Companies has Contributed to the High Growth of the Micro Battery Market in This Country

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 India Presents Huge Growth Opportunities for the IoT Market

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.4.4.1 The Growing Number of Production-Based Companies is Driving the Growth of the Micro Battery Market in Many Countries in RoAPAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1.1 Banks in This Region are Adopting the Smart Card Technology for Secure Transactions, Thus Increasing the Demand for Micro Battery

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Technological Advancements, Such as the Influx of IoT, Drive the Growth of the Micro Battery Market in This Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking Analysis, 2018

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (18 Players)

12.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (18 Players)

12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.5.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.5.2 Others



13 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Cymbet

13.1.2 STMicroelectronics

13.1.3 Enfucell

13.1.4 Samsung SDI

13.1.5 Brightvolt

13.1.6 Front Edge Technology

13.1.7 Power Paper

13.1.8 Enfucell

13.1.9 Imprint Energy

13.1.10 Ultralife

13.1.11 Blue Spark Technologies

13.2 Other Companies

13.2.1 Energy Diagnostics Limited

13.2.2 Prologium Technology Co. Ltd.

13.2.3 Molex

13.2.4 Polyplus Battery

13.2.5 Iten S.A.

13.2.6 Jenax

13.2.7 Panasonic

13.2.8 TDK

13.2.9 Guangzhou Fullriver Battery

13.2.10 NEC Energy Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bou6x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

