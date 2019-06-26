World Microchannel Heat Exchanger (MCHE) Market 2019-2024: Key Players Adopted Various Organic & Inorganic Strategies Between 2016-2018

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market by Type (Condenser, Evaporator, and Water Coil), Application (Automotive, HVAC, Commercial Refrigeration), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MCHE market size is estimated to be USD 11,250 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20,727 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 13% between 2019 and 2024.

This growth is attributed to government regulations, regarding energy saving and energy efficiency for various industrial processes, and the growing demand in automotive and HVACR industries because of better properties compared to traditional fin & tube heat exchangers.

The MCHE market is diversified and competitive, with a large number of global as well as regional and local players. The key players in this market include Sanhua Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), Hanon Systems (South Korea), Kangsheng Group (China), and Kaltra (Deutschland). These players adopted various organic and inorganic strategies between 2016 and 2018.

Expansion and acquisition were the key strategies adopted by players in the MCHE market to increase their product portfolio and global presence in order to cater to the growing demand. The companies' invest in R&D to customize the MCHE as per the application and also introduce new products with innovative characteristics to create product differentiation and compete with major players.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 MCHE Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the MCHE Market

4.2 MCHE Market, By Type

4.3 MCHE Market, By Application

4.4 APAC MCHE Market, By Application and Country

4.5 MCHE Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Energy Efficiency Regulations and Stringent Emission Standards

5.2.1.2 High Demand for MCHE in the Growing HVACR Industry

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Production of Low-Cost MCHE in APAC

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Thermal Management Systems for EVs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Capital-Intensive Market

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Macroeconomic Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Real GDP Growth Rate and Per Capita GDP of Major Economies

6.2 Trends of Automotive Industry

6.3 Trends of Hvacr Industry

6.3.1 Demand for AC Units in North America

6.3.2 Demand for AC Units in Europe

6.3.3 Demand for AC Units in APAC



7 MCHE Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Condenser

7.1.1.1 The Condenser Segment Accounted for the Largest Share in the MCHE Market

7.1.2 Evaporator

7.1.2.1 AC Systems Majorly Drive the Demand for MCHE as an Evaporator in HVAC and Refrigeration

7.1.3 Water Coil

7.1.3.1 The Water Coil Segment is Projected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



8 MCHE Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 The Automotive Application Dominates the MCHE Market

8.3 HVAC

8.3.1 Residential AC

8.3.1.1 The High Demand for Energy-Efficient and Reliable Residential AC Systems is Increasing the Demand for MCHE

8.3.2 Commercial AC

8.3.2.1 Limited Energy Resources are Leading to Increase in Demand for Energy-Efficient Commercial AC in Both Developed and Developing Countries

8.3.3 Precision Cooling

8.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Server Rooms and Data Centers is Expected to Have A Positive Impact on the MCHE Market

8.4 Commercial Refrigeration

8.4.1 Stationary Refrigeration

8.4.1.1 Highly Efficient and Good CAPACity Heat Exchangers Along With Compact Design is Boosting the Demand for MCHE in Stationary Refrigeration

8.4.2 Transport Refrigeration

8.4.2.1 The Increasing Food Trade Globally is Driving the MCHE Market

8.4.3 Cold Storage

8.4.3.1 Excellent Properties of MCHE are Driving Its Demand in the Cold Storage Application

8.5 Others



9 MCHE Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The Automotive Industry in the Country is the Major Consumer of MCHE

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada's MCHE Market is Majorly Driven By Its Booming Hvacr Industry

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increase in Automotive Production Will Have A Positive Impact on the MCHE Market

9.3 APAC

9.3.1 China

9.3.1.1 China Accounted for the Largest Share of the Global MCHE Market

9.3.2 India

9.3.2.1 India is the Fastest-Growing MCHE Market in APAC

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.3.1 Increase in Overall AC Demand Will Have A Positive Impact on the MCHE Market

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.4.1 The Growth in the Demand for HVAC Systems is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

9.3.5 Indonesia

9.3.5.1 Growth in Automotive Production and AC Demand are the Major Drivers for MCHE Demand

9.3.6 Rest of APAC

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Germany Accounted for Largest Share of the MCHE Market in Europe

9.4.2 Spain

9.4.2.1 Revival of the Construction Industry is Boosting the Demand for HVAC Systems

9.4.3 France

9.4.3.1 Steady Growth in Automotive Production is Expected to Drive the MCHE Market

9.4.4 Russia

9.4.4.1 Demand for MCHE in Russia is Fueled By Growth in the Automotive Production

9.4.5 UK

9.4.5.1 UK's Energy Efficiency and Emission Regulations are Fueling the Demand for Efficient HVAC Systems

9.4.6 Italy

9.4.6.1 Italy is Projected to Register the Fastest-Growth in the MCHE Market

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Growth in Commercial Infrastructures is Likely to Drive the MCHE Market

9.5.2 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Brazil is the 7th-Largest Producer of Automobiles Which is Boosting the MCHE Market

9.6.2 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.1.2 Innovators

10.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.3 Ranking of Key Players

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Expansion

10.4.2 Joint Venture

10.4.3 Acquisition

10.4.4 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sanhua

11.2 Hanon Systems

11.3 MAHLE

11.4 Modine

11.5 Denso Corporation

11.6 API Heat Transfer

11.7 Climetal

11.8 Danfoss

11.9 Kaltra

11.10 Kangsheng Group

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 Calsonic Kansei

11.11.2 Evapco

11.11.3 Goldstone Hvacr

11.11.4 Nortek Global HVAC

11.11.5 Sanden

11.11.6 Tata Toyo Radiator

11.11.7 Thermokey

11.11.8 Zhejiang Dun 'An Artificial Environment



