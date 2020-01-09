World Middle Class Size by Country - Forecasts to 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportLinker have published Middle Class market data by country. This is delivered as an excel file covering historical data and forecasts to 2023



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838598/?utm_source=PRN



Overview



Size of the middle class in 137 countries and globally

MIDDLE CLASS SIZE IN NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLD/CONSUMERS FOR 137 COUNTRIES AND THE WORLD

MIDDLE CLASS SIZE 5 YEARS PROJECTION FOR 137 COUNTRIES AND THE WORLD

MIDDLE CLASS SIZE RANKING IN NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLD/CONSUMERS FOR 137 COUNTRIES

MIDDLE CLASS SIZE RANKING IN ADULT POPULATION PERCENTAGE FOR 137 COUNTRIES

What is this model useful for ?



Our model estimates the number of middle class people in every country, i.e - the number of individuals who have sufficient disposable income to buy big ticket items. It is a good proxy to evaluate the potential consumers of goods in different markets.

For which industries is this model useful for ?



This indicator is particularly relevant in the consumer goods industry to estimate a consumer basis for goods such as large home appliances, high-end consumer electronics, entry level luxury goods etc. It can also be used in the services industry to evaluate potential service users for premium health plans, travel tours, high-end restaurants and so on.

World Middle Class Size by Country Methodology



Our middle class size estimates are based on the purchasing power of individuals adjusted for income, inequality and country-specific economic conditions.



We use a consumption based approach rather than income, first evaluating the number of individuals in each country able to buy big ticket items. We then adjust for country specific conditions that can impact the purchasing power of individuals such as regulations, income inequality...



To adjust for these conditions we use a cluster approach. We then benchmark against other countries with similar profiles and correct our initial estimations of middle class size accordingly.



We use this method as a more accurate way of sizing the middle class. It takes into consideration the rising consumption of individuals in emerging economies, something a traditional indicator such as the universal income threshold criteria fails to do.

