World Military & Civil Aircraft Monthly Briefings Service 2023

The World Military & Civil Aircraft Briefing is a monthly-updated information service consisting of reports that track the status and outlook of more than 150 aircraft programs and markets.
The market overview reports contain a compilation of the production forecasts for a given market, along with resulting market shares for aircraft programs and manufacturers. This information is given in both units and current dollars.
Each program report includes information describing the aircraft, designating the agency responsible for development or purchase of the plane, an explanation of the various subsystems and the companies involved in supplying the components (primes as well as subcontractors), an overview giving a brief history and current status of the program, and, finally, a 10-year funding forecast (US programs only) and 10-year production forecast (all programs) is included, along with a publisher evaluation explaining our rationale for the forecasts.
The program reports are organized in sections by mission (e.g., fighter/attack or transports) and within sections, alphabetically by manufacturer/model.
The market overviews are contained together in their own section. Most of the Western world's aircraft programs are covered in World Military & Civil Aircraft Briefing. These include planes under development, in production or out of production, but still in significant service.
Key Topics Covered:
User's Guide
Market Overviews
- World Aircraft Overview
- Business Aircraft
- Commercial Jet Transports
- Fighter/Attack Aircraft
- Military Transport Aircraft
- Regional Aircraft
- Special Mission Aircraft
- Trainers/Light Attack Aircraft
- World Rotorcraft Overview
Fighter/Attack
- AIDC Ching Kuo
- AMX International AMX
- BAE Systems Harrier/Boeing AV-8B
- Boeing F-15 Eagle
- Boeing F/A-18 Hornet
- Boeing/Saab T-7 Red Hawk
- Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000
- Dassault Aviation Mirage F1
- Dassault Aviation Rafale
- Eurofighter
- Hindustan Aeronautics LCA
- Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
- Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
- McDonnell Douglas A-4 Skyhawk
- McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II
- Mikoyan MiG-29/35 Fulcrum
- Mitsubishi/Lockheed Martin F-2
- Northrop F-5 Tiger II/T-38
- Panavia Tornado
- Saab JAS 39 Gripen
- SEPECAT Jaguar
- Sukhoi Su-27/30 Flanker/T-50/Su-57
Transports
- Airbus Industrie A220
- Airbus Industrie A300
- Airbus Industrie A310
- Airbus Industrie A318/319/320/321
- Airbus Industrie A330
- Airbus Industrie A340
- Airbus Industrie A350XWB
- Airbus Industrie A380
- Airbus Military Company A400M
- Airbus Military Company CN-235/CASA C-295
- Antonov An-38/PZL M28
- Avions de Transport Regional ATR 42/72
- BAE Systems/Avro 146/RJ
- Boeing 737/P-8
- Boeing 747
- Boeing 757
- Boeing 767/KC-46
- Boeing 777
- Boeing 787 Dreamliner
- Boeing C-17 Globemaster III
- Boeing MD-11
- Boeing MD-80
- Boeing MD-90
- Bombardier Regional Jet (RJ)
- CASA C-212 Aviocar
- COMAC ARJ21
- COMAC C919
- De Havilland Canada DHC-8
- Embraer ERJ 145 Series
- Embraer 170/190
- Embraer KC-390
- Fairchild Dornier/RUAG 228
- Ilyushin Il-96
- Irkut MS-21
- Leonardo G.222/C-27
- Lockheed C-5 Galaxy
- Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules
- Mitsubishi Regional Jet
- Sukhoi Superjet
- Tupolev Tu-204
General Aviation/Utility
- Bombardier Challenger/Global Series
- Bombardier Challenger 300
- Bombardier Learjet Series
- Britten-Norman Islander/Defender
- Cessna Caravan I/II/SkyCourier
- Cessna Citation Series
- Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet
- Daher TBM 700/850/900
- Dassault Aviation Falcon Series
- Eclipse Aviation Eclipse Series
- Embraer Legacy/Phenom Series
- General Dynamics Gulfstream G100/200
- General Dynamics Gulfstream G300/400/500/650/700/800
- Hawker Beechcraft Beechjet/Hawker 400
- Hawker Beechcraft Hawker 800/1000/4000
- Hawker Beechcraft King Air
- Hawker Beechcraft Premier/Hawker 200 Series
- Honda Aircraft HondaJet
- Piaggio P.180 Avanti
- Pilatus PC-12/PC-24
- SyberJet Aircraft SJ30
Trainers/Light Attack
- Aermacchi M-346
- Aermacchi MB.339
- Aero L-39 Albatros
- BAE Systems Hawk
- Boeing T-45 Goshawk
- Dassault/Dornier AlphaJet
- Embraer/Shorts EMB-312/S312 Tucano
- HAIG K-8 Karakorum 8
- Kawasaki T-4
- Korea Aerospace Industries KT-1/A/T-50
- Pilatus PC-7 Turbo-Trainer
- Pilatus PC-9/PC-21/Hawker Beechcraft T-6
Helicopters
- Airbus BO 105/H135
- Airbus H120
- Airbus H125/H130 Ecureuil
- Airbus H225 Super Puma
- Airbus H365 Dauphin/H155/160/175
- Airbus Tiger
- Airbus/Kawasaki BK.117/H145/UH-72
- Bell 206/407/429/505
- Bell 222/230/430
- Bell 406/OH-58D
- Bell AH-1 Cobra
- Bell UH-1/212/412/525
- Boeing AH-64 Apache
- Boeing CH-47 Chinook
- Denel Aviation CSH-2 Rooivalk
- Hindustan Aeronautics Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)
- Kaman SH-2 Seasprite
- Kawasaki OH-1/UH-X
- Leonardo AW101
- Leonardo AW109/119/169/SH09
- Leonardo AW129 Mangusta
- Leonardo AW139/149/189
- Leonardo Lynx
- MD Helicopters Explorer
- MD Helicopters MD 500/600
- NH Industries NH 90
- Sikorsky CH-53 Super Stallion
- Sikorsky S-76
- Sikorsky S-92
- Sikorsky SH-60/MH-60 Seahawk
- Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk
Special Mission
- Bell/Boeing V-22 Osprey
- Boeing 707/E-3/E-737
- Boeing E-6 TACAMO
- Dassault Aviation Atlantique 2
- De Havilland CL-215/415/DHC-515
- Leonardo AW609
- Lockheed Martin P-3 Orion
- Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
- Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider
- Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye
- Northrop Grumman E-8 JSTARS
- Rockwell International B-1 Lancer
Appendices
- Appendix 1 - World Military Aircraft Inventory
- Appendix 2 - Prime Contract Awards by Company/Division
- Appendix 3 - Engine Applications
- Appendix 4 - World Commercial Aircraft Fleets
