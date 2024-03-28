World Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer Markets, 2023-2024 and 2027 with Profiles of Over 120 Companies

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer: Markets Forecasts by Cancer Type, Product, and Place with Executive & Consultant Guides and Customization. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exciting technical developments especially in companion diagnostics, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market where single laboratories serve a global patient base.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities' growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.

After a pandemic interruption the market for Cancer Molecular Diagnostics is back on the growth path. And growth is accelerating in every segment. We include a special segment Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry. Over 120 companies are profiled. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Key Market Trends

Personalized medicine

Pharmacogenomics

Liquid biopsy

Minimal residual disease testing

Emergence of new economies with large markets

Physician diagnostics being displaced by new intelligent diagnostic tests

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Cancer MDx - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Molecular Diagnostics?

2.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Segments

3.1.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.1.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.2 Industry Structure

3.2.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.2.2 Economies of Scale

3.2.3 Physician Office Labs

3.2.4 Physicians and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets

4.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics

4.1.3 The Aging Effect

4.1.4 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

4.1.5 Regulatory Retreat

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Falling Prices

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Wellness has a Downside

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

4.3.11 Multiplexing and Foundation One

4.3.12 Pharmacogenomics Technology

4.3.13 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

5 Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Grail Cancer Test Faces New Clinical Questions

5.3 Freenome Acquires Cancer Dx Firm Oncimmune

5.4 Quest Diagnostics to Acquire Liquid Biopsy Firm Haystack Oncology

5.5 Ultima Genomics, Genome Insight Partner on WGS for Cancer Patients

5.6 Digital Pathology Meets Cancer Sequencing

5.7 Exact Sciences Preps Expanded Oncology Portfolio

5.8 Qiagen Details Oncology Plans for Digital PCR Platform

5.9 Sema4 Exiting Reproductive Health Screening

5.10 Thermo Fisher Introduces Cancer Profiling Assay

5.11 Genomic Test IDs Cysts Likely to Progress to Cancer

5.12 Naveris to Commercialize Virus-Related Cancer Tests

5.13 Larger Liquid Biopsy Panels Loom

5.14 Halo Diagnostics to Offer Genomic Profiling Tests

5.15 BillionToOne Raises $125M

5.16 Local Cancer Genomic Profiling Options Grow

5.17 German MDx Firm Mainz Biomed Raises $10M in IPO

5.18 Guardant Health Q3 Revenues Up 27 Percent

5.19 BforCure Raises $2.3M to Adapt Rapid PCR Platform for Cancer Detection

5.20 Nucleix to Invest in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Dx

5.21 Labcorp, GeneCentric Partnering on Development of RNA-Based Cancer Diagnostics

5.22 Grail Gets Approval for Galleri Multicancer Test

5.23 Finnish Firms to Form Point-of-Care Testing Firm

5.24 Datar Cancer Genetics Expands to Dx and Screening

5.25 HTG Molecular Diagnostics: HTG Transcriptome Panel

5.26 PacBio's Omniome Acquisition Shortens Path to Clinical

5.27 Invitae to Acquire Genosity for $200M

5.28 Bio-Techne Obtains CE Mark for Exosomal Liquid Biopsy Prostate Test

5.29 Agilent Technologies to Acquire Liquid Biopsy Firm Resolution Bioscience

5.30 Natera Revenues Grow 35 Percent

5.31 AnchorDx Closes $40M Financing Round

5.32 Exact Sciences Strategy for End-to-End Cancer Testing

5.33 Genomics England: Whole Genome Sequencing for Cancer Patients to Launch

6 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 AccuraGen Inc.

6.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.5 Aethlon Medical

6.6 Agilent/Dako

6.7 Anchor Dx

6.8 ANGLE plc

6.9 ARUP Laboratories

6.10 AVIVA Systems Biology

6.11 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.12 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.13 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.14 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.15 BillionToOne

6.16 Bioarray Genetics

6.17 Biocartis

6.18 Biocept, Inc.

6.19 Biodesix Inc.

6.20 BioFluidica

6.21 BioGenex

6.22 BioIVT

6.23 Biolidics Ltd

6.24 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.25 Bioneer Corporation

6.26 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.27 Bio-Reference Laboratories

6.28 Bio-Techne

6.29 Bioview

6.30 Bolidics

6.31 Boreal Genomics

6.32 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.33 Burning Rock

6.34 Cardiff Oncology

6.35 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.36 Castle Biosciences, Inc.

6.37 Celemics

6.38 CellCarta

6.39 CellMax Life

6.40 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.41 Charles River Laboratories

6.42 Circulogene

6.43 Cizzle Biotech

6.44 Clinical Genomics

6.45 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

6.46 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.47 Diagnologix LLC

6.48 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.49 Dxcover

6.50 Enzo Biochem

6.51 Epic Sciences

6.52 Epigenomics AG

6.53 Eurofins Scientific

6.54 Exact Sciences

6.55 Fabric Genomics

6.56 Fluxion Biosciences

6.57 Freenome

6.58 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.59 Fulgent Genetics

6.60 Fyr Diagnostics

6.61 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.62 Genetron Holdings

6.63 GenomOncology

6.64 GILUPI Nanomedizin

6.65 Guardant Health

6.66 HansaBiomed

6.67 HeiScreen

6.68 Helomics

6.69 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.70 iCellate

6.71 ICON PLC

6.72 Illumina

6.73 Incell Dx

6.74 Inivata

6.75 INOVIQ

6.76 Integrated Diagnostics

6.77 Invitae Corporation

6.78 Invivogen

6.79 Invivoscribe

6.80 Janssen Diagnostics

6.81 Lunglife AI Inc

6.82 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.83 MDx Health

6.84 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.85 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.86 Millipore Sigma

6.87 Miltenyi Biotec

6.88 miR Scientific

6.89 Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

6.90 NantHealth, Inc.

6.91 Natera

6.92 NeoGenomics

6.93 NGeneBio

6.94 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

6.95 Oncocyte

6.96 OncoDNA

6.97 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

6.98 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.99 PamGene

6.100 Panagene

6.101 Perkin Elmer

6.102 Personal Genome Diagnostics

6.103 Personalis

6.104 Precipio

6.105 Precision Medicine Group

6.106 PrecisionMed

6.107 Predicine

6.108 Promega

6.109 Qiagen

6.110 Rarecells SAS

6.111 RareCyte

6.112 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.113 Screencell

6.114 Sema4 Holdings

6.115 Sense Biodetection

6.116 Siemens Healthineers

6.117 simfo GmbH

6.118 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.119 Singulomics

6.120 SkylineDx

6.121 Standard BioTools

6.122 Sysmex Inostics

6.123 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.124 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.125 Todos Medical

6.126 Variantyx

6.127 Veracyte

6.128 Volition

6.129 Vortex Biosciences

6.130 Vyant Bio

6.131 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

