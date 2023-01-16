World Molecular Diagnostics Tests Market Report 2022: Next-Generation Sequencing on the Rise

Jan 16, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Molecular Diagnostics Tests, 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, our industry experts and top analysts assess the current positions of this complex market, which has an estimated value of more than $21 billion.
The report provides marketing sizing and forecasts for in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) over a five-year period.
This data publication has become an indispensable tool in clinical healthcare medicine and assesses the business opportunity, new product introductions, and rapid changes in several areas of this industry, including:
- Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics (COVID-19, Hepatitis, HIV, Respiratory, STI, Others)
- Cancer Molecular Diagnostic Markets (Blood-based and Tissue-based)
- Genetic Molecular Diagnostic Markets (SNPs, Inherited, NIPT, Other)
- Blood Banking Molecular Diagnostics Markets
- Transplantation Molecular Diagnostic Markets
- Regional Molecular Diagnostics Markets (North America, Europe, Asia, Global)
Molecular diagnostics proved their value during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the heavily competitive market in 2022 demonstrates that market leaders need to anticipate quick and rapid changes.
Get a needed jumpstart on market positioning for your business in 2023 and purchase your copy today.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
- Molecular Diagnostics Market (w COVID-19 and w/out COVID-19, 2021 ($B)
- Hundreds of PCR Tests on the Market, U.S. Labs Settle on a Few
- COVID-19 Molecular Testing Market, First Half-Year 2020, Full Year 2020, and Q 2021 ($M)
- Estimated COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Q1 2020-Q1 2021 COVID-19 Market
- EMERGING TRENDS
- Automation
- Market-Available Molecular POC Diagnostic Platforms Molecular Point of Care
- Next-Generation Sequencing on the Rise
- LDT Regulation and COVID-19
- Reimbursement Environment
- Thermo and Qiagen Merger
- Complementary diagnostic products offered by Thermo Fisher, Qiagen
- CRISPR, Sequencing and COVID-19
- THE GLOBAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET IN THE ERA OF COVID-19
- Non-COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Market, 2020-2026 ($M)
CHAPTER 2: COVID-19 MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- MAJOR IVD PLAYERS SEE BRISK COVID-19 TEST SALES
- COVID-19 Molecular Detection Tests from Major Suppliers
- COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Monthly Volume
- COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Monthly Test Volume
- COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Revenues by Region Estimated: North America, Europe, APAC, ROW, LATAM, World, Q1 2020-Q1 2021 (in $)
- COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Shares by Region Estimated: North America, Europe, APAC, ROW, LATAM, World, 2020-Q1 2021 (%)
- COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Estimated Revenue by Region
- COVID-19 Revenue Shares by Region
- NORTH AMERICA
- COVID-19 Tests, North America (early June 2021)
- USA - New Cases per Day
- USA Daily Testing Volume
- Canada - New Cases per Day
- Canada Daily Testing Volume
- EUROPE
- APAC
- LATIN AMERICA
- REST-OF-WORLD
- COVID TESTING MARKET COMPUTATION METHODOLOGY
- TEST VENDORS
- Other PCR Tests Products on the Market
- TESTING TRENDS, RECOMMENDATIONS, AND CONSENSUS TAKING SHAPE
- CHAPTER 3: MARKETS FOR OTHER MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TESTS
- Molecular Diagnostic Market, 2021 and 2026 by Category ($M)
- Molecular Diagnostic (non-COVID) Market, by Region 2021 ($M)
- Molecular Diagnostics (non-COVID) Market by Region 2021 ($M)
- RECENT PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS AND REGULATORY APPROVALS
- Recent Product Introduction
- Recent Regulatory Approvals and Related Announcements
- INFECTIOUS DISEASES
- Respiratory Diseases: COVID-19 Impact
- Mycobacteria/Tuberculosis: Market and COVID-19 Impact
- Product Developments
- Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs): Market and COVID-19 Impact
- COVID as a hospital infection?
- Vendors
- Sexually Transmitted Infections: Market and COVID-19 Impact
- Increased Vendor Activity in Molecular Trichomoniasis vaginalis (TV)
- Hepatitis: COVID-19 Impact
- New HCV Screening Guidelines
- Selected Molecular Hepatitis Tests
- HIV Market and COVID-19 Impact
- Selected Molecular Test Products for HIV
- NAT BLOOD SCREENING
- COVID-19 Impact
- Other Trends
- Declining Blood Transfusions in Developed Markets
- MOLECULAR HISTOLOGY AND CYTOLOGY DIAGNOSTICS
- COVID-19 Impact
- HPV
- Eliminating HPV Threat? Lancet Public Health Study
- COVID-19 Impact
- Product Developments
- MARKETS FOR MOLECULAR CANCER DIAGNOSTICS
- Cancer Molecular Blood Markers - COVID-19 Impact
- Other Trends
- Liquid Biopsy
- MOLECULAR TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS
- COVID-19
- Selected Innovations in the Field of Molecular Transplant Diagnostics
- MOLECULAR INHERITED DISEASES DIAGNOSTICS
- Inherited Diseases - COVID-19 Impact
- Thrombophilia and Coagulation Markers
- Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
- Promising NIPT Studies
- Inherited Disease Tests
- MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET DEALS, COLLABORATIONS, ACQUISITIONS
- Selected Deals
CHAPTER 4: TRENDS TO WATCH - SEQUENCING, CRISPR, AUTOMATION SEQUENCING
- Avoiding New Waves of Infection
- COVID and NGS
- NGS and Inherited Disease
- NGS and Companion Diagnostics
- Selected Clinical NGS Platforms in the Market
- Outlook For NGS in Molecular Diagnostics
- Percent of the MDX Market Revenues for Tests Using NGS 2020 and 2025
- Evolving Informatics Solutions in Clinical Sequencing
- Sample Preparation and Quality Control
- LAB AUTOMATION AND MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS
- Selected Automated Molecular Test Instrument Platforms
- Selected FDA Declared EUA Tests
- CRISPR AND MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS
- CRISPR Innovations CRISPR and COVID-19
CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES
Companies
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics (Biotechne)
- Agena Bioscience
- Agendia Bv
- Agilent Technologies (Incl. Dako)
- Aidian Oy
- Altona Diagnostics
- Amoy Diagnostics
- Arup Laboratories
- Asuragen Inc. (Bio-Techne)
- Bd Interventional
- Bd Life Sciences
- Bd Medical
- Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)
- Beijing Genomics Institute (Bgi)
- Berry Genomics
- Binx Health
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biocartis
- Biodesix
- Biomeme, Inc
- bioMerieux
- Bioneer
- C. R. Bard, Inc.
- Caredx, Inc.
- Carefusion Corporation
- Credo Bioscience
- Ctk Biotech
- Danaher (Cepheid and Leica Biosystems)
- Diasorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Genmark Diagnostics (Roche)
- Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.
- Greiner Bio-One GmbH
- Grifols, S. A
- Hologic, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Immucor, Inc.
- Meridian Bioscience Inc
- Mesa Biotech, Inc. (Thermo)
- Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Nanostring Technologies, Inc.
- Neuromodx
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Prescient Medicine Holdings (Autogenomics)
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quantumdx Group.
- Quidel Corporation
- Recent Acquisitions
- Rheonix, Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Seegene
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- Sherlock Biosciences
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tva Medical, Inc.
- Vela Diagnostics
- Veracyte, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wp8a7s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article