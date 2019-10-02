World MRSA Day - the Ongoing Global MRSA Epidemic

MORRIS, Ill., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "MRSA must immediately become a top political priority- people are dying and suffering needlessly," states Jeanine Thomas, founder of World MRSA Day and MRSA Survivors Network.

The 11th Annual World MRSA Day, October 2 and World MRSA Awareness Month, October are designated awareness dates and draw critical attention to the global public health crisis.

'The ongoing MRSA Epidemic – A Call to Action' is this year's global theme.

In the United States MRSA patients can become financially ruined, chronically ill, homeless, permanently disabled and receive zero support or assistance from the federal government. Approximately 85% of all MRSA infections are acquired in healthcare facilities. Federal public awareness and assistance programs must be funded and implemented that are similar to what HIV/AIDS patients have received.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to vastly under report MRSA infection rates in the United States and there is a significant lack of transparency worldwide. In the U.S., community-acquired MRSA (CA-MRSA) infection rates are not reported though increasing along with livestock-acquired MRSA (LA-MRSA). A worldwide surveillance system is needed through the World Health Organization (WHO) to track MRSA infection rates and published on a public website.

MRSA Screening Saves Lives

Northern European countries have controlled MRSA to low numbers by screening patients for decades, yet surprisingly still the CDC does not recommend routine screening when there are over 300 evidence-based studies that support screening. The Veterans Health Administration has been screening their patients for MRSA since 2007 in all 150 facilities and reduced infections by over 80%.

A bundled, comprehensive approach is needed for infection control in healthcare facilities.

Active detection & isolation (ADI) using rapid testing

Strict adherence to hand hygiene with continued training and monitoring

Thorough decontamination of the environment using the latest technology

Implementing a good stewardship program for antibiotics with training

Use of the latest and most innovative technology for detection and prevention

Watch the World MRSA Day and MRSA Awareness Month event at MRSA Survivors Network's website with their alliance partners MRSA Action UK and Kewaunee CARES.

MRSA Survivors Network was founded in 2003 - the first patient/consumer advocacy organization in the U.S. to raise the alarm concerning MRSA and healthcare-acquired infections. They give support to MRSA patients, families, educate, raise awareness and are dedicated to saving lives.

For information on Corporate Sponsorships, donate, or volunteer contact us at: 815 710-5026, www.MRSAsurvivors.org , info@MRSAsurvivors.org , Twitter.com/MRSAsurvivors and at Facebook.com/MRSASurvivorsNetwork .

