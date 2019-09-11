World MRSA Day Raises the Alarm to the Ongoing Epidemic

MORRIS, Ill., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a significant lack of true transparency and complacency in the United States and worldwide concerning MRSA. "MRSA and antimicrobial resistance must immediately become a top global political priority," states Jeanine Thomas, founder of MRSA Survivors Network and World MRSA Day.

In the United States, MRSA infection rates are vastly under reported and community-acquired MRSA infection rates are not reported.

MRSA Survivors Network

Methicillin-resistant Staphyloccocus aureus (MRSA), the antibiotic resistant form of Staphylococcus aureus is rampant and an ongoing epidemic in U.S. healthcare facilities, in the community, in livestock and in the environment. C. difficile is also at epidemic levels in U.S. hospitals. Every healthcare facility should be implementing active detection and isolation (ADI) for MRSA along with decontaminating the environment, strict adherence to hand hygiene and prudent use of antibiotics. A proactive approach with innovative products by facilities should be used to step up decontamination of the environment.

The U.S. Veterans Administration Leads the Way

The Veterans Health Administration has screened all their patients for MRSA since 2007 in their 150 facilities and reduced infections by over 80% - they are the gold standard. U.S. healthcare facilities must step up and do more to prevent infections, which are considered a medical error.

Patients and Families are Suffering

The needless pain and suffering by patients along with preventable deaths are destroying families worldwide. Many patients are left bankrupted, permanently disabled, loss of income and their home. Many families cannot recover from such loss. Every single person is at risk for these antibiotic resistant pathogens, no one is immune, even if healthy. There continues to be a lack of humanity towards those suffering from these infections and many feel stigmatized by others. There are no state or federal funds to help victims of these diseases that are so devastating. Federal and state agencies must step up and help victims as these deadly pathogens were ignored and unreported for decades. The broken U.S. healthcare system has allowed these epidemics to occur and an aggressive, comprehensive approach now must be implemented along with a corporate culture change.

11th Anniversary of World MRSA Day Event & C. difficile Summit

MRSA Survivors Network's annual awareness campaign for World MRSA Day – October 2 and World MRSA Awareness Month - October will be a virtual event with expert speakers and survivors sharing their stories, produced by True Productions. The uplifting and educational video has the potential of reaching millions around the world. The Global theme is: 'The Ongoing MRSA Epidemic – A Call to Action.'

Award

The MRSA Survivors Network presents this year the 'Community Partner Leadership Award' to Cepheid in recognition of their dedication to MRSA prevention, awareness, education and contribution in saving lives.

Sponsors: Roche, Cepheid, DuraDerm SPORT

MRSA Survivors Network was the first patient advocacy and consumer organization in the U.S. (founded in 2003) to raise the alarm concerning MRSA and healthcare-acquired infections. MRSA Survivors Network is dedicated to raising awareness, education and giving support.

For information on how you can become a Corporate Sponsor (sponsorships and donations are tax deductible – a 501 C 3), organize an event, donate, or volunteer contact us at: 815 710-5026, www.MRSAsurvivors.org , info@MRSAsurvivors.org , Twitter.com/MRSAsurvivors and at Facebook.com/MRSASurvivorsNetwork .

Contact:

Jeanine Thomas

815 710-5026

221632@email4pr.com

SOURCE MRSA Survivors Network

Related Links

http://www.MRSAsurvivors.org

