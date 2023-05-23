World Music Development Presents the Elevation Music Festival 2023, a High Altitude Celebration of Peace Through Music

ALMA, Colo., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Music Development is thrilled to announce the return of the Elevation Music Festival for its second installment. The festival, which takes place at an astonishing 10,578 feet above sea level, will run from June 30 to July 2, 2023, in the scenic mountain town of Alma, Colorado.

With headlining acts including The Motet and Eminence Ensemble, the Elevation Music Festival 2023 promises to be an unforgettable musical experience. The festival will also feature a diverse lineup of talented artists, including Cycles, Tenth Mountain Division, Evanoff, The Jauntee, Split Window, Jack Cloonan Band and many more. Music lovers of all genres will be sure to find something that speaks to them at this year's festival.

"We're incredibly excited to bring the Elevation Music Festival back for its second year," says World Music Development Founder and CEO, Saam Golgoon. "The festival is about celebrating the transformative power of music while promoting peace and understanding among people of all backgrounds. We're thrilled to have such an incredible lineup of artists this year and can't wait to see everyone up in the mountains."

In addition to an impressive musical lineup, the Elevation Music Festival 2023 will also feature a wide range of food vendors, arts, craft beer and libations.The festival ground will also offer a variety of activities, including art installations, yoga, and America's highest beach party. And of course, the breathtaking mountain scenery surrounding Alma, Colorado, will provide a stunning backdrop for the entire festival.

At all WMD Presents events, as part of World Music Development's Play for a Cause program, a local nonprofit is selected to receive a portion of the net proceeds. For this engagement we have selected the South Park Burro Band as the beneficiary. South Park Burro Band is the local 5th through 12th grade music program at the Park County RE2 School District.

Tickets for the Elevation Music Festival 2023 are available now, with the proceeds going to support World Music Development's ongoing efforts to promote peace through music. Don't miss this unique and intimate experience at one of the highest music festivals in the world while supporting a great cause.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the festival's official website at www.elevationmusicfest.com .

About World Music Development:

World Music Development is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to promoting peace and understanding through the power of music. Through events like the Elevation Music Festival, World Music Development aims to bring people of all backgrounds together to celebrate our shared humanity and the transformative power of music. To learn more about World Music Development and its mission, visit www.worldmusicdevelopment.org .

