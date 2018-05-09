World Mystery Convention Announces Anthony Award Nominees
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Mystery Convention, Bouchercon, today announced the nominees for the 2018 Anthony Awards.
The World Mystery Convention is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization which holds an annual convention attended by readers, writers, publishers, editors, agents, booksellers and other lovers of crime fiction. First presented in 1986, the Anthony Awards are among the most prestigious and coveted literary awards.
In 2018, the event will take place September 6-9 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Anthony Awards will be presented on September 8.
The variety of the Anthony Award nominations reflects the diversity of the readers who nominate works and the wide range of crime fiction itself, from perennial bestsellers like Don Winslow, Louise Penny and Michael Connelly to newer voices such as Alex Segura, Lori Rader-Day, and Jordan Harper.
The nominees in each of the eight categories are:
BEST NOVEL
- The Late Show by Michael Connelly
- Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz
- Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke
- Glass Houses by Louise Penny
- The Force by Don Winslow
BEST FIRST NOVEL
- Hollywood Homicide by Kellye Garrett
- She Rides Shotgun by Jordan Harper
- The Dry by Jane Harper
- Ragged; or, The Loveliest Lies of All by Christopher Irvin
- The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka
BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL
- Uncorking a Lie by Nadine Nettmann
- Bad Boy Boogie by Thomas Pluck
- What We Reckon by Eryk Pruitt
- The Day I Died by Lori Rader-Day
- Cast the First Stone by James W. Ziskin
BILL CRIDER AWARD FOR BEST NOVEL IN A SERIES
- Give Up the Dead (Jay Porter #3) by Joe Clifford
- Two Kinds of Truth (Harry Bosch #20) by Michael Connelly
- Y is for Yesterday (Kinsey Millhone #25) by Sue Grafton
- Glass Houses (Armand Gamache #13) by Louise Penny
- Dangerous Ends (Pete Fernandez #3) by Alex Segura
BEST SHORT STORY
- The Trial of Madame Pelletier by Susanna Calkins from Malice Domestic 12: Mystery Most Historical
- God's Gonna Cut You Down by Jen Conley from Just to Watch Them Die: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Johnny Cash
- My Side of the Matter by Hilary Davidson from Killing Malmon
- Whose Wine Is It Anyway by Barb Goffman from 50 Shades of Cabernet
- The Night They Burned Miss Dixie's Place by Debra Goldstein from Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine, May/June 2017
- A Necessary Ingredient by Art Taylor from Coast to Coast: Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea
BEST ANTHOLOGY
- Just to Watch Them Die: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Johnny Cash, Joe Clifford, editor
- Killing Malmon, Dan & Kate Malmon, editors
- Coast to Coast: Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea, Andrew McAleer & Paul D. Marks, editors
- Passport to Murder, Bouchercon Anthology 2017, John McFetridge, editor
- The Obama Inheritance: Fifteen Stories of Conspiracy Noir, Gary Phillips, editor
BEST CRITICAL/NON-FICTION BOOK
- From Holmes to Sherlock: The Story of the Men and Women Who Created an Icon by Mattias Boström
- The Story of Classic Crime in 100 Books by Martin Edwards
- Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann
- Chester B. Himes: A Biography by Lawrence P. Jackson
- Rewrite Your Life: Discover Your Truth Through the Healing Power of Fiction by Jessica Lourey
BEST ONLINE CONTENT
- Writer Types Podcast
- Do Some Damage: An Inside Look at Crime Fiction
- Jungle Red Writers
- Dru's Book Musings
- BOLO Books
For additional information, please visit Bouchercon2018.com or Bouchercon.com. Bouchercon is also on Facebook and Twitter.
