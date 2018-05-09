World Mystery Convention Announces Anthony Award Nominees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Mystery Convention, Bouchercon, today announced the nominees for the 2018 Anthony Awards.

The World Mystery Convention is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization which holds an annual convention attended by readers, writers, publishers, editors, agents, booksellers and other lovers of crime fiction. First presented in 1986, the Anthony Awards are among the most prestigious and coveted literary awards.

In 2018, the event will take place September 6-9 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Anthony Awards will be presented on September 8.

The variety of the Anthony Award nominations reflects the diversity of the readers who nominate works and the wide range of crime fiction itself, from perennial bestsellers like Don Winslow, Louise Penny and Michael Connelly to newer voices such as Alex Segura, Lori Rader-Day, and Jordan Harper.

The nominees in each of the eight categories are:

BEST NOVEL

The Late Show by Michael Connelly

Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz

Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke

Glass Houses by Louise Penny

The Force by Don Winslow

BEST FIRST NOVEL

Hollywood Homicide by Kellye Garrett

She Rides Shotgun by Jordan Harper

The Dry by Jane Harper

Ragged; or, The Loveliest Lies of All by Christopher Irvin

The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

Uncorking a Lie by Nadine Nettmann

Bad Boy Boogie by Thomas Pluck

What We Reckon by Eryk Pruitt

The Day I Died by Lori Rader-Day

Cast the First Stone by James W. Ziskin

BILL CRIDER AWARD FOR BEST NOVEL IN A SERIES

Give Up the Dead ( Jay Porter #3) by Joe Clifford

Two Kinds of Truth (Harry Bosch #20) by Michael Connelly

Y is for Yesterday (Kinsey Millhone #25) by Sue Grafton

Glass Houses ( Armand Gamache #13) by Louise Penny

Dangerous Ends (Pete Fernandez #3) by Alex Segura

BEST SHORT STORY

The Trial of Madame Pelletier by Susanna Calkins from Malice Domestic 12: Mystery Most Historical

God's Gonna Cut You Down by Jen Conley from Just to Watch Them Die: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Johnny Cash

My Side of the Matter by Hilary Davidson from Killing Malmon

Whose Wine Is It Anyway by Barb Goffman from 50 Shades of Cabernet

The Night They Burned Miss Dixie's Place by Debra Goldstein from Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine, May/June 2017

A Necessary Ingredient by Art Taylor from Coast to Coast: Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea

BEST ANTHOLOGY

Just to Watch Them Die: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Johnny Cash , Joe Clifford , editor

Killing Malmon, Dan & Kate Malmon, editors

Coast to Coast: Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea, Andrew McAleer & Paul D. Marks, editors

Passport to Murder, Bouchercon Anthology 2017, John McFetridge, editor

The Obama Inheritance: Fifteen Stories of Conspiracy Noir, Gary Phillips, editor

BEST CRITICAL/NON-FICTION BOOK

From Holmes to Sherlock: The Story of the Men and Women Who Created an Icon by Mattias Boström

The Story of Classic Crime in 100 Books by Martin Edwards

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann

Chester B. Himes : A Biography by Lawrence P. Jackson

Rewrite Your Life: Discover Your Truth Through the Healing Power of Fiction by Jessica Lourey

BEST ONLINE CONTENT

